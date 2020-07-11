Montgomery County supervisor reflects on experience with COVID-19

Steve Fijalkowski said his outlook on COVID-19 remains relatively unchanged, even after having the virus.
“It’s kind of hard for me to fear it more,” said Fijalkowski, a Shawsville resident and the chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
Fijalkowski said he tested positive for the virus about two months ago but was asymptomatic during that period. He said the absence of symptoms probably played a part in why he’s still a little less apprehensive than some others.
Fijalkowski, however, said the virus is to be respected, even if he fared far better than many others. He also voiced some dismay at those who seem to be basing their personal response to COVID-19 on their political leanings instead of the medical research and expertise.
“I do respect it. That’s something Dr. [Noelle] Bissell said: We need to respect it. You don’t want it around,” Fijalkowski, a Republican, said before adding that people also should make efforts to avoid living in constant fear and hysteria. “I’ve talked to some who have really suffered from it.”
Bissell is the director of the New River Health District, which Fijalkowski said he has leaned on for much of the guidance on COVID-19.
Among other duties, the district has handled local testing for COVID-19 and has served as a local point for tips and information on lowering the risk of infections.
Fijalkowski said he tested positive for the virus in early May, at the same moment that his wife Lynn Fijalkowski tested positive for the second time in two weeks.
Steve Fijalkowski said his wife, a bus driver for Montgomery County Public Schools, first tested positive for COVID-19 some time after she was exposed to a fellow driver who had the virus. That first exposure, Fijalkowski said, prompted the school district to require a two-week quarantine for all potentially affected drivers.
Fijalkowski said his wife was one of the drivers who delivered meals to students during the spring.
His wife suffered some symptoms, but they weren’t terribly severe, Fijalkowski said. She experienced noticeable declines in her senses of taste and smell, he said.
“It wasn’t a complete loss, but it was diminished,” Fijalkowski said. “Things she would normally pick up on, she didn’t. It wasn’t debilitating.”
Fijalkowski, however, said he has wondered about whether he and his wife experienced the virus even earlier in the year.
“Now I go back even further. Of course, there’s no verification, but both of us were sick back in January, and we did have a cough,” he said. “We’re thinking, maybe that’s when we really had it. But it’s hard to say and even doctors can’t say for sure. There’s a lot of stuff going around.”
While Virginia didn’t get its first confirmed case until early March, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the U.S. was reported in January.
Fijalkowski said he’s thought about whether the virus was already in Southwest Virginia this past winter. But again, he said, it could have easily been one of the other common seasonal illnesses.
“It’s so easy to get something, thinking you got COVID-19,” he said.
While he was required to quarantine after testing positive in May, Fijalkowski said his wife — who had just tested positive the second time — was cleared by the health department to return to work.
Fijalkowski said he was told by health officials that a second positive test amid the absence of symptoms is often an indicator that the virus’ genetic material is still lingering in a person’s body, but not necessarily causing that person to be contagious.
Fijalkowski said guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention required him to quarantine for 10 days after his positive test. He, however, said he was told by health officials that he was probably no longer contagious at the time due to the fact that he had already been exposed to the virus for several weeks.
Still, Fijalkowski said he knows of some people who have been afraid to be around him since they learned that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Really, I find it kind of strange,” he said.
While he hasn’t agreed with all the decisions the state has made in response to the pandemic, Fijalkowski said, it’s not easy to judge because the crisis is all new territory for everyone involved in government.
Fijalkowski pointed to the debate about what to do with the schools during the fall. Should most students return to the classroom on a full-time basis? Or should remote learning continue as is?
“Who’s to say? I don’t know,” he said.
Fijalkowski, however, said he wished some of the restrictions on businesses would have been eased a bit earlier in the shutdown. He said small mom-and-pop operations were hit particularly hard.
He said those businesses don’t typically receive massive traffic and therefore could have been granted some exceptions.
“You mean to tell me that they couldn’t find enough room for them [customers] to walk around the store with masks on?” he said.
As far as the county is concerned, there’s no doubt the locality took some hits in sales tax revenue, Fijalkowski said. Fortunately, the county doesn’t rely on that revenue stream as much as other sources, he said.
“We did all right. We’re surviving,” he said.
The county, before the pandemic, was looking at possibly one of the best years it’s had in recent times in terms of revenue, Fijalkowski said. The important part, he said, is that the county managed to avoid difficult measures such as layoffs and kept essential services going.
“We weren’t going to let that happen,” he said.
Looking ahead, Fijalkowski is trying to remain realistic.
He said he doubts this year will be the last of COVID-19 or any other similar diseases for that matter. He said the crisis should be used as an opportunity to put in place more effective guidelines and safeguards for future outbreaks.
“When we go through things like this, we learn a lot,” he said. “If we can establish guidelines and rules to deal with it, then we’ll be ready for the next one.”
Fijalkowski said he hopes that some herd immunity for COVID-19 can be achieved.
“When you get enough people that get it and they’re not contagious, things will start to turn around for us,” he said, citing some comments from local health officials.
“But of course, it’s a vaccine that will knock it out.”