Montgomery County supervisor reflects on experience with COVID-19

While Virginia didn’t get its first confirmed case until early March, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the U.S. was reported in January.

Fijalkowski said he’s thought about whether the virus was already in Southwest Virginia this past winter. But again, he said, it could have easily been one of the other common seasonal illnesses.

“It’s so easy to get something, thinking you got COVID-19,” he said.

While he was required to quarantine after testing positive in May, Fijalkowski said his wife — who had just tested positive the second time — was cleared by the health department to return to work.

Fijalkowski said he was told by health officials that a second positive test amid the absence of symptoms is often an indicator that the virus’ genetic material is still lingering in a person’s body, but not necessarily causing that person to be contagious.

Fijalkowski said guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention required him to quarantine for 10 days after his positive test. He, however, said he was told by health officials that he was probably no longer contagious at the time due to the fact that he had already been exposed to the virus for several weeks.