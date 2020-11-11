Montgomery County supervisors approve some money for school employee stipend

Miear, however, said there’s confidence the state in the spring will pass a so-called “hold harmless” provision to protect the district against the financial impacts of lower enrollment - a concern for many school officials amid the pandemic.

A few supervisors on Tuesday said the county should help the schools if the hold harmless provision somehow doesn’t pass.

In addition to the $500,000 in federal money from the county, the district plans to pay for the stipends with the help of another $1.3 million in school CARES money and approximately $1 million in funds carried over from the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The district’s original stipend plan also involved the granting of $1,000 to employees hired this current school year and still employed as of Nov. 2. Miear had returned a call as of Wednesday seeking comment on that and a few other points that were raised Tuesday.

Another point supervisors and county officials addressed was what they said were some misunderstandings about the county’s CARES Act funding.

Miear said he previously thought that the county had all but promised some leftover CARES funding for the schools.

“We thought your money was a formality,” he said. “I learned last week it was not.”