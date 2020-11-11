Montgomery County supervisors approve some money for school employee stipend

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the granting of $500,000 in federal CARES Act money Tuesday night to help the school district provide one-time bonuses to teachers and employees such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
The amount — passed on a 7-0 vote — is enough for merit stipends of at least $1,750 for all employees who were employed by Montgomery County Public Schools during the previous school year and still work for the division as of Nov. 2, school officials said.
However, the amount of federal money supervisors agreed to give was half of what MCPS asked.
The supervisors’ decision came about a week after the county School Board passed a request to provide merit stipends of $2,000 for many of its employees.
To most easily provide the stipends, the school board asked for $1 million of the county’s CARES Act funding.
Superintendent Mark Miear told supervisors Tuesday that receiving just half of that figure will require MCPS to reduce the stipends to $1,750, unless the district finds additional money in its own budget.
During a discussion last week, however, supervisors raised concerns about meeting the school district’s entire request.
A few weeks ago, supervisors approved using its CARES money to give one-time pay supplements of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively, to the county’s full- and part-time employees — a group of workers that does not include school employees.
Several supervisors have said that they don’t want to send the wrong message to their part-timers, who would earn less in bonuses than the school district’s own part-time employees.
Supervisors and other county officials also raised concerns about depleting their CARES funding and having to dip into their own purses to cover expenses that could otherwise be paid with the federal money.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski told Miear Tuesday that the county faces similar financial challenges as the schools.
“So which group should take the risk?” Fijalkowski said. “When we started the year, everything was fine. You have a budget. You operate within your budget. Because if you don’t, something’s got to get cut.”
Miear said part of what moved MCPS to consider bonuses for its employees were the supplements that supervisors approved for their own employees.
“The action you took a couple weeks ago put us in this situation, as well,” Miear said. “Then our teachers come to us and say ‘look at what the county’s done for them. Aren’t we county employees?’ That put us in a tough situation.”
Fijalkowski, however, maintained that supervisors don’t sign the paychecks of MCPS employees.
“No, but you’re our funding source,” Miear said.
Fijalkowski reiterated that schools still need to operate within their budgets. Miear said the schools will make some adjustments, but added that it’s tougher for them to find additional money for desired items due to their inability to levy a tax.
In response to questions about why the district is seeking to give part-timers the same stipend as full-timers, Miear said part-time staff such as bus drivers have provided a major service for schools and families over the past several months.
Miear said the bus drivers, for example, delivered over 600,000 meals to students between March and August. He said employees in food services have also been responsible for packing the meal bags.
“What they’ve done is absolutely incredible, it really is,” Miear said. “Everyone’s jobs has changed dramatically. It’s hard to explain what folks … have done.”
School Board member Sue Kass, who addressed supervisors earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, echoed Miear’s comments about the key role district employees have filled over the past several months.
“If we’re going to consider our staff as essential workers … the county should help in providing funding for those increases,” Kass said.
The school district can still provide the $2,000 stipends with the aid of approximately $1.7 million in remaining funds, but Miear said the district really intends to use that money to make up any future loss in state funding due to a drop in enrollment.
Miear, however, said there’s confidence the state in the spring will pass a so-called “hold harmless” provision to protect the district against the financial impacts of lower enrollment - a concern for many school officials amid the pandemic.
A few supervisors on Tuesday said the county should help the schools if the hold harmless provision somehow doesn’t pass.
In addition to the $500,000 in federal money from the county, the district plans to pay for the stipends with the help of another $1.3 million in school CARES money and approximately $1 million in funds carried over from the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The district’s original stipend plan also involved the granting of $1,000 to employees hired this current school year and still employed as of Nov. 2. Miear had returned a call as of Wednesday seeking comment on that and a few other points that were raised Tuesday.
Another point supervisors and county officials addressed was what they said were some misunderstandings about the county’s CARES Act funding.
Miear said he previously thought that the county had all but promised some leftover CARES funding for the schools.
“We thought your money was a formality,” he said. “I learned last week it was not.”
County Administrator Craig Meadows said the county had reached out to a number of agencies, including the school district, about needs that could be eligible for the federal funding.
“At no point have we ever said to any agency, school or otherwise that we will give you X dollars of funding if it requires board approval,” Meadows said.
MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz later confirmed the comments from county officials and said there was some miscommunication on his part to the school district.
Montgomery County received about $17 million from the CARES Act earlier this year, but distributed all but $4.9 million of that amount to Blacksburg, Christiansburg and a local COVID-19 task force. County officials said they were required to share a certain percentage of the funding with the towns.
