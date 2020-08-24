Montgomery County supervisors OK two early voting locations

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors on Monday night unanimously approved the establishment of two satellite locations for early in-person voting this year.
The unprecedented move was proposed by the office of Montgomery Registrar Connie Viar in response to new challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Viar and other registrars across the region expect a surge in absentee balloting for the Nov. 3 election due to public health concerns. During a teleconference meeting earlier this summer, Viar’s counterpart in Radford, Tracy Howard, said he anticipates that up to 60% of balloting this year will be done via some form of absentee voting.
Montgomery’s two satellite early voting locations will be a spacious room on the first floor of the County Government Center on Roanoke Street in Christiansburg and space at the mall across town, which was recently renamed Uptown Christiansburg. The mall voting location will be in Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum.
Montgomery supervisors praised the work by the registrar to try to keep voters as safe as possible.
“It seems like we’re doing everything we can to make voting accessible and safe,” Supervisor Sherri Blevins said, adding that few localities are establishing as many satellite locations as Montgomery County.
Board Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said the measures are “very, very smart.”
Supervisor Sara Bohn, the board’s vice chairwoman, also complimented Wonder Universe’s willingness to help.
The satellite locations will be open from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31.
A new law passed by the General Assembly earlier this year will also allow those choosing to vote early in person to so without the provision of an application or a reason for voting early.
Prior to approving the election-related measure, supervisors heard from New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell, who addressed how the pandemic is impacting the region.
Bissell told supervisors that the number of positive cases is going up, as expected, and will continue to increase until the development of either herd immunity or a vaccine. She said the earliest expected time for the provision of a vaccine is spring of 2021.
Bissell, however, said only looking at the numbers without additional context about the cases can paint a misleading picture of the pandemic’s true impact on the area.
“The numbers are numbers,” she said. “If you don’t have the context in those numbers, you can get lost in those numbers really fast.”
Bissell made a reference to the single-day spikes that have occurred recently. She said not all of those cases, even if reported in a single day, necessarily occur within the preceding 24 hours. She said the health department isn’t alone in doing testing and that other institutions can take time to report cases.
“There is a delay in some reporting,” she said. “What we’re seeing today is the result of behavior we saw last week and the week before.”
Bissell voiced some criticism toward platforms such as social media, which she said has often been unhelpful with controlling the panic.
Still, Bissell stressed that measures such as face coverings, distancing and increased hygiene and sanitation are key in mitigating the spread of the virus.
Bissell said the red flags that the health officials are particularly paying attention to are hospitalization and death rates and what she called a “star burst” of cases in the community — or when cases and clusters become tough to contain.
If those red flags appear, health officials would work with the community and institutions such as the schools to re-evaluate measures such as the school reopenings, she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.