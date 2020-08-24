Montgomery County supervisors OK two early voting locations

Board Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said the measures are “very, very smart.”

Supervisor Sara Bohn, the board’s vice chairwoman, also complimented Wonder Universe’s willingness to help.

The satellite locations will be open from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31.

A new law passed by the General Assembly earlier this year will also allow those choosing to vote early in person to so without the provision of an application or a reason for voting early.

Prior to approving the election-related measure, supervisors heard from New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell, who addressed how the pandemic is impacting the region.

Bissell told supervisors that the number of positive cases is going up, as expected, and will continue to increase until the development of either herd immunity or a vaccine. She said the earliest expected time for the provision of a vaccine is spring of 2021.

Bissell, however, said only looking at the numbers without additional context about the cases can paint a misleading picture of the pandemic’s true impact on the area.

“The numbers are numbers,” she said. “If you don’t have the context in those numbers, you can get lost in those numbers really fast.”