Montgomery County supervisors pass budget; slight increase over current year

The proposed budget includes a 2% increase in compensation for all full- and part-time classified employees. For employees who have reached the top of their pay grade, the measure calls for a one-time 2% supplemental payment in lieu of a salary increase.

An estimated $100,000 in revenue from a potential tobacco tax was previously included in the budget’s calculations, but supervisors decided via a consensus vote last week to leave out that amount so as to not cause confusion over whether the tax has already been approved.

Montgomery County — due to long-awaited action by the state — will be allowed to collect a tax on tobacco products beginning July 1, but supervisors have yet to vote on the measure. As with any other tax, the tobacco tax would need to be subjected to a process that includes advertising and a public hearing before it is ratified.

Montgomery County schools, which typically take up about two-thirds of the county’s budget, will receive an additional $500,000 from the county, but that amount falls short of the additional $5.1 million the school system requested.