Montgomery County supervisors pass budget; slight increase over current year

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, on a 7-0 vote Monday night, approved a $211.2 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The approved budget is slightly higher — $303,097 to be exact — than the one proposed over a month ago. The difference is due to a revision of revenue estimates, according to county staff.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is reflected in the approved budget, which is less than 1% higher than the current one.
Supervisors enacted no change to the county’s 89-cent real estate tax rate, a measure they separately passed on another 7-0 vote. The board last approved a tax increase in 2013, when it passed an increase of 2 cents to specifically create an earmark for future school capital projects.
“This has not been a usual year by any stretch, but we appreciate all the support and understanding,” County Administrator Craig Meadows told supervisors immediately after the budget’s approval. “As we have additional information in the months ahead, hopefully with some good news, we’ll come back and update this as needed.”
Among other items, the new budget includes $425,000 for the Auburn park project in Riner and $100,000 for a long-term initiative to connect the trail systems in the New River and Roanoke valleys, according to details highlighted earlier this year.
The proposed budget includes a 2% increase in compensation for all full- and part-time classified employees. For employees who have reached the top of their pay grade, the measure calls for a one-time 2% supplemental payment in lieu of a salary increase.
An estimated $100,000 in revenue from a potential tobacco tax was previously included in the budget’s calculations, but supervisors decided via a consensus vote last week to leave out that amount so as to not cause confusion over whether the tax has already been approved.
Montgomery County — due to long-awaited action by the state — will be allowed to collect a tax on tobacco products beginning July 1, but supervisors have yet to vote on the measure. As with any other tax, the tobacco tax would need to be subjected to a process that includes advertising and a public hearing before it is ratified.
Montgomery County schools, which typically take up about two-thirds of the county’s budget, will receive an additional $500,000 from the county, but that amount falls short of the additional $5.1 million the school system requested.
The school district planned to use the bulk of the additional $5.1 million to provide teachers and other school employees an average pay raise of 3.5% and to continue efforts to close the teacher pay gap between it and other divisions in the region.