Montgomery County to move most seventh to 12th-graders to remote learning

The district has seen a jump in unfilled vacancies due to staff quarantines, Miear said. School officials later clarified that quarantines often mean that a teacher had a potential exposure to COVID-19 and is not necessarily sick.

MCPS figures showed that the number of unfilled vacancies went from 36 Thursday to 61 Friday.

The trend is a result of the recent Thanksgiving holiday and the district expects to see another rise in staff absences again following Christmas and New Year’s Day, Miear said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The move to a more restrictive phase will move more substitutes to the pre-K to sixth-grade classes and address the shortage issue there, Miear said.

The measure is rooted in ongoing child care challenges during the pandemic, Miear said. The district has determined that it’s tougher for pre-K to sixth-graders to do remote learning than their older peers, he said.

“These are the kids who can’t be left alone,” he said.

The most recent move by MCPS also comes after Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order earlier this week tightening the measures for mitigating the spread of the virus. Among other conditions, the governor’s move restricted public gatherings to 10 people and imposed a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew.