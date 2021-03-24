Montgomery County tree-sit ends with removal of second pipeline protester

ELLISTON — The standoff between police and pipeline protesters up in trees has ended.

After using a crane to remove one of the Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents from a tree stand positioned in a construction right of way late Tuesday, police said at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that a second and last protester had been extracted in the same way.

There were no injuries, and the protester will likely be charged later this afternoon, according to Capt. Brian Wright of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation marks the end of a tree-sit protest that began about two and a half years ago, blocking Mountain Valley from cutting some of the last remaining trees along the natural gas pipeline’s path.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies and Virginia State Police used a tactic that led to the safe removal — followed by the quick arrest — of Claire Marion Fiocco, 23, of Dorset, Vermont.