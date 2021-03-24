Montgomery County tree-sit ends with removal of second pipeline protester

ELLISTON — The standoff between police and pipeline protesters up in trees has ended.
After using a crane to remove one of the Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents from a tree stand positioned in a construction right of way late Tuesday, police said at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that a second and last protester had been extracted in the same way.
There were no injuries, and the protester will likely be charged later this afternoon, according to Capt. Brian Wright of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The operation marks the end of a tree-sit protest that began about two and a half years ago, blocking Mountain Valley from cutting some of the last remaining trees along the natural gas pipeline’s path.
On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies and Virginia State Police used a tactic that led to the safe removal — followed by the quick arrest — of Claire Marion Fiocco, 23, of Dorset, Vermont.
After a crane was stationed on Yellow Finch Road, downhill from the tree sits, the boom was used to lift a platform, with two state troopers aboard, high into the air. The police officers were then moved to a spot above the trees and lowered down to where they could reach Fiocco, according to Sara Bohn, a member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors who was allowed to witness the removal.
Fiocco was chained to a device called a “sleeping dragon,” which was secured to the tree stand, Wright said. After police cut through the lockbox, the protester was then lowered to the ground.
Fiocco was charged with interfering with the property rights of Mountain Valley and appeared in Montgomery County General District Court via a video link from jail. Judge Randal Duncan assigned attorney Matthew Roberts of Blacksburg to represent the protester, who will remain in jail until a May 5 hearing, unless a bond hearing is requested before then.
The operation came about four months after a circuit court judge issued an injunction, sought by Mountain Valley, that ordered the tree sitters to either come down or face a forced removal.
Tuesday morning, police continued to bar the news media from witnessing their efforts. A reporter with The Roanoke Times and a freelance journalist were denied permission to pass through a roadblock on Cove Hollow Road, about a mile from the tree sits. A group with the National Lawyers Guild, which has served as a legal observer of the protests in the past, was also turned back.
Staff writer Mike Gangloff contributed information to this report.