Montgomery County's proposed budget includes slight increase; school funding at issue

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County administration is proposing a budget of approximately $211 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1, a slight increase of just under 1%.
County Administrator Craig Meadows and his staff presented the proposed budget to the Board of Supervisors Monday night.
Unlike the same time last year — when the pandemic hadn’t quite reached Southwest Virginia — the proposed budget fully incorporates the impact of the historic crisis.
While the proposed budget is still higher than the current one, the increase is notably lower than previous years.
While the pandemic has affected the county’s long-term planning, Meadows said he has encouraged his leadership team to keep looking ahead. He said the county’s economy has remained resilient despite the pandemic’s effects.
One issue that is expected to prompt debate this year is funding for the county schools.
The budget proposed by the school administration calls for an average pay raise of 3.5% for teachers and other school employees. School officials say they are calling for a raise as part of the ongoing effort to close the teacher pay gap between MCPS and other districts in the region, most notably Roanoke County.
Meadows and his staff highlighted Monday that the schools are requesting just under $5 million in additional county funding, but that his proposed budget only includes just $500,000 in new funding for them.
Meadows acknowledged that the $500,000 item doesn’t fully meet the schools’ request this year, but he said it’s important to note that the county has overall kept raising its funding for them over the years.
“We must continue to remind our state legislators that increasing state funding for our schools … is critical to maintaining the high level of K-12 education our county residents have come to expect,” he said.
The board of supervisors and the school board are slated to host a joint meeting on March 16 to go over the schools’ proposed budget.
Other highlights from Monday’s presentation:
- The proposed budget keeps the county’s real estate tax rate at 89 cents.
- The county regularly earmarks money for a variety of items. For the proposed budget, those items include $2.2 million for future school capital projects, $425,000 for the Auburn park project and $100,000 for a long-term initiative to connect the trails systems in the New River and Roanoke valleys.
- The proposed budget includes a 2% increase in compensation for all full- and part-time classified employees. For employees who have reached the top of their pay grade, the measure calls for a one-time 2% supplemental payment in lieu of a salary increase.
- The proposed budget includes just over $90,000 to bring all positions in line with a proposed increase in the federal minimum wage, a measure that Meadows said will affect the county on Jan. 1, 2022.