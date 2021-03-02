Montgomery County's proposed budget includes slight increase; school funding at issue

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County administration is proposing a budget of approximately $211 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1, a slight increase of just under 1%.

County Administrator Craig Meadows and his staff presented the proposed budget to the Board of Supervisors Monday night.

Unlike the same time last year — when the pandemic hadn’t quite reached Southwest Virginia — the proposed budget fully incorporates the impact of the historic crisis.

While the proposed budget is still higher than the current one, the increase is notably lower than previous years.

While the pandemic has affected the county’s long-term planning, Meadows said he has encouraged his leadership team to keep looking ahead. He said the county’s economy has remained resilient despite the pandemic’s effects.

One issue that is expected to prompt debate this year is funding for the county schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The budget proposed by the school administration calls for an average pay raise of 3.5% for teachers and other school employees. School officials say they are calling for a raise as part of the ongoing effort to close the teacher pay gap between MCPS and other districts in the region, most notably Roanoke County.