Montgomery County's proposed school budget includes teacher raise

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County school Superintendent Mark Miear is proposing a budget that includes an average pay raise of 3.5% for teachers and other school employees.
Miear presented his proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 to the county’s School Board last week. His proposed budget is $126.3 million, which would be up 4.3% from the current year’s budget.
The proposed budget also exceeds the projected 2021-22 revenues by approximately $4.4 million, meaning that the school district will turn to the county Board of Supervisors to help shore up the difference. Supervisors each year decide on how much money to allocate the schools.
Miear said the proposed raise is part of an ongoing effort to continue closing the teacher pay gap between his district and others in the region.
Figures presented this week showed that MCPS has passed the school districts in Floyd and Pulaski counties and Radford in steps, or pay bands based on years of experience. With an average 3.5% pay raise, the Montgomery County district would pass Roanoke County.
“We should have the money to pay our folks what they deserve,” Miear said.
MCPS officials acknowledged this week that the pay bump would still leave them behind some of the other districts in the Roanoke Valley, but they said improving teacher salaries in Montgomery County schools will remain a top priority moving forward.
The proposed raise and budget comes after the school board recently approving an average 3% raise that was initially slated to go into effect last year but was delayed due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The raise the board approved earlier this month isn’t retroactive and is effective only for the last six months of school staff contracts.
Top MCPS officials recommended against making the 3% raise retroactive due to a drop in enrollment this school year, a factor that affects the amount of available funding from the state.
The school board is slated to vote on the requested budget on Feb. 16. Miear is scheduled to present the proposed budget to the supervisors on Feb. 22.