Montgomery County's proposed school budget includes teacher raise

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County school Superintendent Mark Miear is proposing a budget that includes an average pay raise of 3.5% for teachers and other school employees.

Miear presented his proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 to the county’s School Board last week. His proposed budget is $126.3 million, which would be up 4.3% from the current year’s budget.

The proposed budget also exceeds the projected 2021-22 revenues by approximately $4.4 million, meaning that the school district will turn to the county Board of Supervisors to help shore up the difference. Supervisors each year decide on how much money to allocate the schools.

Miear said the proposed raise is part of an ongoing effort to continue closing the teacher pay gap between his district and others in the region.

Figures presented this week showed that MCPS has passed the school districts in Floyd and Pulaski counties and Radford in steps, or pay bands based on years of experience. With an average 3.5% pay raise, the Montgomery County district would pass Roanoke County.

“We should have the money to pay our folks what they deserve,” Miear said.