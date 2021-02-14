Montgomery-Floyd libraries write new chapter during the pandemic

Books? The library still lends them, both electronic and paper. With the libraries’ curbside delivery system, the Cofflins and other patrons regularly check out books online and pick them up at a curbside table. They can also make new discoveries by requesting a book grab bag or asking the library staff to choose books for them.

“A fair number of folks like us to choose for them,” said Monena Hall, branch manager of the Blacksburg library. “Maybe they don’t have a computer or maybe they just don’t have time. They might say something like, ‘My son is obsessed with trucks and dinosaurs, and he’s potty training.’ So we find them 10 to 15 picture books on those subjects.”

The library system’s mission is to inform, inspire, empower and connect the people it serves, Khan said. One of library’s goals is to help children – many of whom have already missed out on a lot – stay engaged, reading and learning at a time when they can’t attend school full-time. Take-home kits are available for art, science and crafts, with new ones offered each month. MFRL Youth Services Manager Sarah Pahl said the kits were started to meet the educational needs of home-schoolers and are now available to all families.