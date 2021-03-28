Montgomery GOP contest: Buckner challenging Supervisor King

Dale Buckner is seeking the District D Montgomery County Board of Supervisors seat currently held by Republican Todd King.
Buckner, also a Republican, is a nearly four-decades-long resident of the Pilot community in Montgomery County and a general contractor who runs Oak Creek Builders.
“I’d like to be a voice for the people,” Buckner said. “Actively listen to everyone before making a decision.”
Three Montgomery County supervisor seats—districts A, C and D—are up for reelection this year and at least two of them so far are set to be contested at the primary level.
Supervisor Sara Bohn, a Democrat who represents District A, so far has one primary challenger in Liam Watson, who announced his candidacy several weeks ago.
Current Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski, who was elected at the same time as Bohn in 2017, represents District C and will seek another term. He is unopposed presently.
In the District D race, Buckner said he is a strong supporter of the law enforcement and first-responder community and a major advocate of Second Amendment rights.
Buckner said he believes Montgomery County should have declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary when the issue came before supervisors in late 2019.
“It’s a constitutional right; it shouldn’t be taken away from people,” he said.
Montgomery County supervisors narrowly struck down the controversial sanctuary proposal on a 4-3 vote, one of the few divisive issues in recent history that was not split exactly along party lines.
Former Republican Supervisor Chris Tuck issued the decisive vote against the proposal after voicing concerns over the potentially misleading message of a sanctuary designation. Tuck, however, did clarify his stance as a staunch backer of Second Amendment rights and opponent of some gun control measures that were being proposed at the time.
Other Virginia counties did pass sanctuary designations, but the measures were mostly considered symbolic due to localities having no jurisdiction over the state.
King supported the sanctuary designation.
As far as law enforcement issues are concerned, Buckner said he is a supporter of qualified immunity—the measure that protects government officials, including police, against frivolous lawsuits.
Qualified immunity has come under scrutiny due to the highly publicized cases of police-involved shootings in recent years.
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has most recently opposed proposals to eliminate qualified immunity. Their most recent legislative priorities, a list of measures that they send to the General Assembly each year, includes a call opposing the elimination of qualified immunity.
Backers of qualified immunity, a group dominated by conservatives, argue that repealing the measure is unhelpful to police due to the inherent difficulties of their jobs.
“I’m a strong supporter of law enforcement,” Buckner said. “Law enforcement is there to protect us. We need to protect them; they need to be protected.”
Buckner said he’s also a supporter of education. He touted school resource officers and recent projects to renovate and expand capacity-troubled schools in Montgomery County, factors he said make for a better learning environment.
King, who was initially elected in 2013, is seeking a third term. He said he has no opinion about his opposition.
“I got nothing against this guy, I don’t even know him,” King said. “I don’t know what his agenda is, honestly I really don’t.”
King said he’s gone to great lengths to not come off as a stereotypical politician. He said he has emphasized transparency and exemplifies this attitude by regularly mixing with the public and making efforts to always respond to those who reach out to him.
King touted his track record by pointing to matters such as his support of the Second Amendment sanctuary proposal and his push to add the national motto “In God We Trust”—along with the Virginia and county mottoes—in the supervisors’ meeting chamber.
The national motto was another controversial measure that narrowly passed on a vote split along party lines and drew debate among the public. Supporters said the addition showed proper reverence for a Christian God, while opponents protested that the county should not be endorsing one religion over others.
King also praised the county for its fiscal conservatism over the years, which he said he contributed to through his staunch opposition to tax increases. He said the county during his time on the board managed to find funds for crucial school and fire and rescue projects without once raising taxes.
While the pandemic has obviously impacted the county, King said the locality has overall managed to increase much of its revenue naturally through growth.
“I’ve been a big supporter of the county living within its budget and it’s still growing. I mean, we’re still growing,” he said. “We’re over 100,000 people now.”
The primary for the Republican supervisor candidates is slated for April 24. For the Democrats, the primary is scheduled for June 8.