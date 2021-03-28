Montgomery GOP contest: Buckner challenging Supervisor King

Backers of qualified immunity, a group dominated by conservatives, argue that repealing the measure is unhelpful to police due to the inherent difficulties of their jobs.

“I’m a strong supporter of law enforcement,” Buckner said. “Law enforcement is there to protect us. We need to protect them; they need to be protected.”

Buckner said he’s also a supporter of education. He touted school resource officers and recent projects to renovate and expand capacity-troubled schools in Montgomery County, factors he said make for a better learning environment.

King, who was initially elected in 2013, is seeking a third term. He said he has no opinion about his opposition.

“I got nothing against this guy, I don’t even know him,” King said. “I don’t know what his agenda is, honestly I really don’t.”

King said he’s gone to great lengths to not come off as a stereotypical politician. He said he has emphasized transparency and exemplifies this attitude by regularly mixing with the public and making efforts to always respond to those who reach out to him.