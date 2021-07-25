Montgomery Museum banking on expanded future in downtown Christiansburg

Downtown Christiansburg is about to get a historic addition.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History has announced that the institution will move from its current location on Pepper Street to the former Wells Fargo bank building on town square next year.
“The collections won’t be offsite anymore, and it’ll all be in a central location,” Executive Director Casey Jenkins said. “We can really enhance the public programming and exhibits that we do and have a greater draw ... in terms of people actually coming to see what we have to offer.”
Established in 1983, the museum long ago outgrew the historic Charles Miller house that is its current home. Much of its artifact collection must be stored off site, and its exhibit and programming space is limited.
For the past two years, the museum Board of Directors had been planning to expand its facilities at Pepper Street, Jenkins said. But when Wells Fargo’s lease ended at 4 East Main St., the board began to consider the advantages of an existing structure in a more visible location.
“A building acquisition is certainly much more cost effective ... than building a brand new building,” Jenkins said. “And that location in of itself is really worth all the money in the world, quite frankly, just in terms of visibility, exposure to downtown, parking, etc. So it was really a win, win, win.”
Three unnamed board members struck a deal to buy the bank building for $1.25 million, and by next year the museum plans to reimburse them, Jenkins said. Fundraising plans are underway, and details will be announced later.
The new building will increase museum space from about 3,000 to about 15,000 square feet. Plans for a remodel include a cafe, gift shop, library and archive, preservation and conservation facilities, meeting room and interactive exhibit space.
“This is a unique opportunity for the museum to provide a forum for rich storytelling, interactive experiences for students, research and genealogy and expand our ability to tell difficult and neglected stories of the New River Valley,” curator Sherry Wyatt wrote in a statement. “The space will serve as an excellent conservation and preservation facility for our object, photograph, archive and textile collections.”
The museum will retain ownership of the 1856 Miller House but will seek a tenant to lease it, Jenkins said. And the museum will maintain the public garden and outdoor art exhibit space.
Jenkins said the hope is the new museum will become a destination for residents and visitors alike and help draw more foot traffic to downtown businesses.
The museum is expected to move into the new building by February 2022, Jenkins said. And he hopes to celebrate a grand opening sometime that summer.