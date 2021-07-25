Montgomery Museum banking on expanded future in downtown Christiansburg

Downtown Christiansburg is about to get a historic addition.

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History has announced that the institution will move from its current location on Pepper Street to the former Wells Fargo bank building on town square next year.

“The collections won’t be offsite anymore, and it’ll all be in a central location,” Executive Director Casey Jenkins said. “We can really enhance the public programming and exhibits that we do and have a greater draw ... in terms of people actually coming to see what we have to offer.”

Established in 1983, the museum long ago outgrew the historic Charles Miller house that is its current home. Much of its artifact collection must be stored off site, and its exhibit and programming space is limited.

For the past two years, the museum Board of Directors had been planning to expand its facilities at Pepper Street, Jenkins said. But when Wells Fargo’s lease ended at 4 East Main St., the board began to consider the advantages of an existing structure in a more visible location.

