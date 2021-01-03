Montgomery Museum exhibit set for next month to include rare pre-Civil War coverlet

“It might be, really the only one I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said. “And certainly, the only one I’ve ever seen in Virginia.”

It’s not the first time a textile artifact presumed to have been “made on the farm by the slaves” has been brought to Wilson in her 35-year career, she said. But they’re often easily debunked.

“Usually, it doesn’t look like it’s hand spun. It looks commercially dyed, or it’s a style of weaving that wasn’t done on a hand loom,” Wilson said. “I’ve never seen one that fit all the pieces.”

The coverlet came to the museum in 2018 and was donated by the descendants of Catherine Montague Trigg and her husband, Thomas, who owned a large plantation near what is today downtown Christiansburg.

Although much of the family has moved away, the descendants have passed the story down for generations and have preserved the artifact for more than 160 years.

“It’s a powerful connection to the past,” Montgomery Museum curator Sherry Wyatt said.

With only one female slave narrative from the county known to exist, Wyatt said gaining insight into this group of women becomes even more important.