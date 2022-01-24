Montgomery Museum invites public's help to finish capital campaign

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History has raised nearly $800,000 in the past four months and is now reaching out to businesses and the general public, seeking charitable donations to continue raising funds toward its new location, according to a museum news release.

The total amount of the capital campaign is $1.6 million, which includes the purchase price and building renovations.

The museum is set to close on its new building at 4 East Main St. in Christiansburg on Feb. 28, according to the release.

“We are a museum growing with our community and this building acquisition will greatly contribute to the revitalization and economic vitality of the region, offering a premier cultural destination in the New River Valley,” said Executive Director Casey Jenkins, who was recently elected to town council. “Through the generosity of many individuals, we have raised roughly half of the funds needed in just four months and that’s fantastic.”

The museum, which serves all of Montgomery County, has outgrown its space at 300 S. Pepper St. The new space will allow the museum to meet the needs of the rapidly growing and diverse New River Valley community. Education, community engagement and preservation are among the leading priorities for the Montgomery Museum and each of these will be enhanced by the new space.

The building is a keystone of the Downtown Historic District in Christiansburg and will provide a vastly expanded space for the museum to serve as a community cultural center, according to the release.

The 15,000-square-foot building enhances the museum’s organizational capacity and accommodates greater public programming. The new location will serve as the premier destination for community arts and history exhibitions and will boast greater exhibit space, library and archives, café, gift shop and meeting space. Artifacts, including many currently held in off-site storage, will soon be stored and cared for properly on-site. For a video tour of the building, visit the Museum’s Facebook page or website.

“This is a unique opportunity for the museum to provide a forum for rich storytelling, interactive experiences for students, research and genealogy, and expand our ability to tell difficult and neglected stories of the New River Valley,” said museum Curator Sherry Wyatt, in the release. “The space will serve as an excellent conservation and preservation facility for our object, photograph, archive and textile collections.”

The goal of the building acquisition is to position the museum to be a lasting cornerstone of the community and make the visitor experience participatory, exciting and inclusive, according to the release. The museum will reach out to new audiences, cultivating community development and growth.

Since 1983, the museum has operated out of the historic manse on Pepper Street. Plans are underway to retain the property, renting the space out to interested parties. The educational and recreational opportunities of the museum garden and outdoor art installations will continue.

For more information or questions on how to donate, visit https://montgomerymuseum.org/capital-campaign, or reach out to Casey Jenkins at director@montgomerymuseum.org or 382-5644.

- The Roanoke Times