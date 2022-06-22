Montgomery Museum move complete: space, centrality, and opportunity

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s new site offers more space, a central location, and opportunity.

The new museum building opened Wednesday morning bright and early to community members, families, and the promise of new and exciting possibilities. Their previous location, small and out-of-the-way, couldn’t facilitate the community building the Museum Board aims to achieve, but the move takes their footprint from 2,600 to 15,000 square feet. Their new place at what used to be the Bank of Christiansburg gives them flexibility to operate.

Becky Novy, the museum's special projects coordinator, said plans include the potential start of school tours.

“The other building wasn’t big enough,” she said. “You couldn’t put a whole classroom of kids in one of those rooms. Half a classroom, maybe?”

Now, the rooms are open and breezy, with local exhibits lining the walls and throughout the space. Opening attendees easily mingled amongst the art, admiring, chatting, and enjoying refreshments.

After the ribbon cutting and initial remarks, Executive Director Casey Jenkins led attendees on a tour, when he gave more detail on the museum’s current and future plans. On the ground floor, Jenkins pointed out that there was more space than they needed, so rooms there were leased as office space for local businesses.

Three unnamed museum board members struck a deal to buy the bank building for $1.25 million last year under a plan for the museum to reimburse.

On the leasing of additional space, Jenkins said, the chamber of commerce "I think appreciates [that] it’s more than a museum - it’s a business incubator as well.”

The basement, currently only accessed by a narrow set of stairs, held a large meeting room with a long table, a small kitchen, research rooms, and another office in a converted bank vault – Charlie Whitescarver’s photography studio. Those on the tour were invited to have their pictures taken in front of a space-themed backdrop. As to the stairs, Jenkins said the museum plans to put in an elevator in the near future. Bathrooms have already been renovated to become ADA-accessible.

The move is part of a larger five-year master plan to create an axis of the Christiansburg community.

“I mean, it sounds cliche,” Jenkins said earnestly, “But we want this to be the community’s living room. We want everyone to feel like they’re a part of what we’re doing here, of the fabric of what this museum is all about.”

The space allows for expansion, so the plan includes the addition of a rooftop restaurant and bar.

“When we say we’re the premier culture destination,” Jenkins said, “we mean that in a lot of ways… It won’t happen overnight, but it’s certainly something we’re working toward.”

The soft opening took place on the same day as the ninth annual GiveLocalNRV, a day hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, encouraging locals to donate to NRV nonprofits. The museum had a goal of matching up to $17,700 which would go towards enhancing exhibits and cultural programming.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 60% of the goal had been reached.

Giving day continued until midnight Wednesday, and donations to the museum can be made at www.givelocalnrv.org/organization/Mmah.

In the parking lot behind the museum, bubbles drifted through children playing and making art. Old and new museum members alike connected among the exhibits ahead of a cake cutting. The day’s events, Jenkins said, are “ indicative of what we want to do here, which is to be open and accessible to everybody. Everybody has a good reason to be here.”

