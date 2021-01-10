Montgomery School Board passes non-retroactive pay raise

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board unanimously approved an average pay raise of 3% for division employees last week, but the salary bump that was originally set to go in effect this past July won’t be retroactive.

The pay increase is effective only for the last six months on the contracts of school staff.

Top MCPS officials said in recent months that they did not recommend making the raises retroactive due to a drop in enrollment, which affects the amount of available funding from the state.

The raises were part of the school district’s budget for the fiscal year that started on July 1, but were not enacted at the time due to the county Board of Supervisors—out of concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic—asking that the schools defer funds.

The county has since released $4.1 million in deferred funds and is expected to release another $2.8 million either this month or in February, according to MCPS figures.

The supervisors approved a delayed 3% raise for non-school county employees last year, but the pay bump was retroactive to July 1.