Moog to create 75 jobs as part of Falling Branch Corporate Park project

Moog Inc. will invest $10.7 million to transfer existing jobs and equipment from one of its Blacksburg facilities to a building in Montgomery County’s Falling Branch Corporate Park.

The latest details of this project, which Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Tuesday, will give Moog substantially more space to address increased demand and to focus on the production of its slip ring products for the industrial marketplace. The project is anticipated to create 75 new jobs.

Moog specializes in motion control products for various industries. The company had previously announced that it will vacate its facility on South Main Street in Blacksburg as part of its plans to establish an operation at the Falling Branch Corporate Park.

The nearly 102,000-square-foot building Moog will move into was previously occupied by Dish Network, which sold the facility to an entity of Briar Oak Investments for $3.5 million in early 2019. Moog bought the building from Briar Oak for $6.5 million.