Moose Davis, Virginia Tech therapy dog, dies at age 8

Moose Davis, a Virginia Tech therapy dog who helped students and community members in more than 7,500 counseling sessions over his seven years at the university, died on Wednesday.

He was 8.

“Moose was an incredibly effective ambassador for mental health and reducing the stigma of mental health,” Ellie Sturgis, director of Tech’s Cook Counseling Center, said in a university news release Friday. “More importantly, Moose was an example for all of us: He loved life, always extended his paw in friendship, and built community and good will wherever he went.”

Moose was born at Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a guide dog training school, in Yorktown Heights, New York, according to Tech. An unspecified medical issue prevented him from placement as a guide dog.

The Labrador retriever joined Tech as a therapy dog in 2013.

Over the years, Moose became a campus celebrity, with his own Instagram account (@vttherapydogs) and fan base. Sturgis said because of Moose’s impact on the university, the counseling center now has three additional therapy dogs.