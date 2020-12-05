 Skip to main content
Moose Davis, Virginia Tech therapy dog, dies at age 8
Moose Davis, Virginia Tech therapy dog, dies at age 8

120620-roa-nr-moosedavis-01

Virginia Tech therapy dog Moose Davis

 Henri Gendreau

Moose Davis, a Virginia Tech therapy dog who helped students and community members in more than 7,500 counseling sessions over his seven years at the university, died on Wednesday.

He was 8.

“Moose was an incredibly effective ambassador for mental health and reducing the stigma of mental health,” Ellie Sturgis, director of Tech’s Cook Counseling Center, said in a university news release Friday. “More importantly, Moose was an example for all of us: He loved life, always extended his paw in friendship, and built community and good will wherever he went.”

Moose was born at Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a guide dog training school, in Yorktown Heights, New York, according to Tech. An unspecified medical issue prevented him from placement as a guide dog.

The Labrador retriever joined Tech as a therapy dog in 2013.

Over the years, Moose became a campus celebrity, with his own Instagram account (@vttherapydogs) and fan base. Sturgis said because of Moose’s impact on the university, the counseling center now has three additional therapy dogs.

“Moose was responsible for much healing and joy amidst grief for many individuals in this college,” Daniel Givens, dean of the veterinary college, said in the university’s news release. “He will be greatly missed.”

While the university did not specify a cause of death, it said Moose was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and began a regimen of radiation, chemotherapy and other treatment.

Tech said memorial contributions in Moose’s name can be made to the Virginia Tech Veterinary Teaching Hospital’s Compassionate Care Fund and to Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York.

