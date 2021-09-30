Moped driver killed in Roanoke crash

A moped driver was killed Thursday afternoon after a collision with a car threw him onto the road and into the path of a tractor-trailer, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The wreck happened about 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Avenue Northeast and Williamson Road Northeast. First responders rushed the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but he died a short time later, police said.

The moped was heading eastbound on Orange Avenue and moving to turn onto Williamson Road when it appears it struck a car that was stationary in the turning lane, according to a news release. The driver couldn’t recover control of the moped and fell into the next lane of traffic.

He was then hit by an oncoming tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer driver remained on scene, authorities said, and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation into the wreck remained ongoing Thursday afternoon. No charges had been filed. Officials were still working to learn the name of the moped driver.

