More Arctic air and another snow threat ahead for the weekend for Virginia

Across the Roanoke and New River Valleys, the weather remains quiet this week, but the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week, with a hint of a southwest breeze edging temperatures into the middle or upper 40s. After that, a fresh shot of very dry Arctic air settles over the state. And like we have already seen a few times this month, a storm approaching from the southwest will have a chance to team up with the cold air to produce accumulating snow.

The energy to create this storm is still working into the Pacific coast of Canada, but it will race southward and begin to blossom near Florida before moving up the East Coast. The key questions for Virginia involve how close the storm comes to the coast and how much additional Arctic air can be pulled in from the north as it races by.

For the moment, it appears the larger cities and interior areas of the Northeast will bear the brunt of this coming storm Friday night and Saturday, with snow and coastal flooding. But as a caution, there is still much to be written with this storm, as it is more than three days away. There is still a very legitimate chance at accumulating snow across a broad area of Virginia later Friday into Saturday, so none of us should dismiss the storm yet.

Once we get past this weekend, there are increasing signs that February will bring another fundamental shift in the weather pattern, making next month milder and drier than these last three weeks. Temperatures next month may not be as warm as December, but it increasingly looks like February will average out warmer than normal.

Despite the definitive chill in the air this month, it has not been especially cold with respect to normal. Through this past weekend, Roanoke’s average temperature this month is only 2.4 degrees below normal.

Forecast for the Roanoke Valley:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 45.

Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Low 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 35.

Friday: Cloudy with light snow developing in the afternoon. High 36. This is the day the storm will approach Virginia. Continue to monitor the storm carefully, as a jog in the track back to the west by a few dozen miles will change the forecast dramatically.

Saturday: Storm pulls away in the morning, otherwise, windy and cold with some breaks of sun. High 32.

Sunday: Sunny and very dry. High 40.

For daylight lovers, we are exiting the darkest part of winter and entering the period when the increase in daylight per calendar day accelerates. Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, the sun was setting around 5:10 p.m.

Since Jan. 20, we’ve been gaining more than 90 seconds of daylight every 24 hours. By this weekend, sunset works back to 5:40 p.m.

On Feb. 4, we begin to add at least two minutes of daylight to each day, which will continue until May 5. Even after that, we will add at least 60 seconds of daylight daily until June 2, when things slow down ahead of the summer solstice on June 21.

Daylight Saving Time, love it or hate it, begins at 2 a.m. March 13.

Sean Sublette is a meteorologist who writes for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He is filling in this week while Kevin Myatt is taking some time off. ssublette@timesdispatch.com Twitter: @SeanSublette Facebook: Sean Sublette, Meteorologist