CHRISTIANSBURG — A trio of candidates is running for the Montgomery County School Board seats currently occupied by Marti Graham, Sue Kass and Chairman Mark Cherbaka.

Graham, Kass and Cherbaka each announced earlier this year that they won’t seek re-election to the board. The three, respectively, represent districts E, F and G, each of which cover at least parts of the town of Blacksburg.

Derek Rountree, Laura Purcell and Ed Gitre have since announced that they’re, respectively, seeking the districts E, F and G seats. They are parents who have children enrolled in Montgomery County Public Schools.

Both Purcell and Gitre teach at Virginia Tech, while Rountree is a senior research scientist for a local technology company.

Each, among other points, stressed support of public school education and groups such as teachers and students.

“I’ve had some interest in running for public office and serving the public for quite a while,” Rountree, 42, said. “I’m interested in making sure our school systems are well represented by parents and students, and that we maintain the excellence we currently have in those school systems.”

Rountree called MCPS a “very good school system with very great programs.”

Among the programs he touted is the Alternative Model for Professional Studies, or AMPS.

The program allows participants who didn’t necessarily go through traditional teacher preparation programs in college to obtain their license through teaching work. The process aims to boost interest in the profession by immediately placing the prospects in the classroom.

Under the alternative AMPS route, the participant is hired by the division and holds a three-year provisional license while teaching and completing the requirements. MCPS officials said they began planning for the program a few years ago as a part of a greater effort to address ongoing teacher shortages.

AMPS is aiming to help fill critical roles in the system, Rountree said.

“There are many people with a good education who aren’t necessarily teaching [but who] can help fill those roles,” he said.

Each of the three candidates voiced support for allowing district employees to take part in collective bargaining, which the Virginia General Assembly authorized for public employees in 2020.

The Montgomery County School Board passed a collective bargaining measure for its district employees a few weeks ago.

While the measure has received some pushback in the community, particularly from conservative groups, it’s received support from many teachers who said it will give them a stronger voice. Teachers have said it will help to improve working conditions and enhance education for students.

Purcell, 47, spoke on the necessity of public education, which she said ultimately leads to innovation and addressing societal problems.

“I believe in public schools. They are under attack, and I think that is sad. We can’t accomplish anything without education,” she said, adding that children should be able to read, write, solve problems and “discover the world around them.”

Purcell took aim at some past actions by the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, which she said had previously delayed the approval of school budgetary measures. She recalled a delay last year, which she described as a community betrayal.

While supervisors don’t have a say in how the district spends its funds, they do each year approve how much money goes to local education.

Another issue Purcell brought up was the implementation of StudySync, a platform that basically serves as a state-approved textbook for English and language arts curricula.

StudySync has received scrutiny from many in the community, including teachers, who this past fall raised concerns about the platform significantly impacting the teaching of supplementary material such as novels. The platform, particularly its implementation process, continues to receive scrutiny, with StudySync being the target of criticism by a number of speakers at recent school board meetings.

“I was upset by the ham-fisted adoption of StudySync. It’s not a great tool and it’s quite mediocre,” said Purcell, who teaches in Virginia Tech’s School of Communication. “There was an attempt to just restrict what teachers could do.”

The debate over StudySync and the previous issues with the county’s board of supervisors were among the key points that Purcell said prompted her to pay closer attention to school board matters.

In other issues, Purcell, like Rountree, is pushing for efforts to address teacher retention, which she called a “huge problem.” She also called on efforts to address bullying in the schools and to create greater protections for students, including those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and those in special education.

Gitre, 51, also took aim at the implementation of StudySync and voiced concern over the ongoing teacher retention issue.

While he called the recent collective bargaining measure a step in the right direction, he said he doesn’t view it as sufficient. He called on greater measures to ensure teachers are celebrated, trusted and supported.

“I’ve seen teachers being attacked in many directions, and I’m concerned about that,” he said. “I think teachers are professionals and should be respected as professionals.”

Gitre said he’s running primarily for two reasons. One is rooted to the fact that he’s very involved in his boys’ education and that there are some issues he’s particularly invested in.

Gitre, who’s a history professor at Virginia Tech, said he’s also a historian, writer and a dedicated advocate of books and reading. He said he’s pushing for the continued availability of those materials.

“Books open minds, and I’m talking about literal, physical books,” he said.

It’s his stance on the subject of books as academic material that drives some of his critical views of the StudySync platform. Like others, Gitre said he was alarmed by the platform’s implementation, but he added his concerns go beyond that point.

“The science has shown that screens are not replacements for books,” he said. “There’s a move to entirely digital platforms for textbooks and the delivery of instructional materials.”

Gitre noted that he’s a digital historian who’s familiar with the digital environment, but he said there are limitations to using online instructional materials.

“It concerns me we’re losing a focus on other tools such as books and novels, which serve a vital function in public education,” he said.

Gitre also echoed calls to provide stronger support and protection for all teacher and student groups.

A total of four school board seats are up for grabs this year. Penny Franklin, who represents District B, is running again and faces a challenge from former district Superintendent Mark Miear.