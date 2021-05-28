More greenway open in Vinton, where old mill readies for facelift

An extension to one of Vinton’s greenways celebrated its opening earlier this week, as officials say another puzzle piece is placed in the riverside trail network that once dotted the region, but now — with each snip of a ribbon — increasingly connects it.
A stretch of Glade Creek Greenway now connects from the new trailhead at 401 Gus Nicks Blvd — beside the baseball diamond now known as Glade Creek Park — to Gearheart Park, said Roanoke Valley Greenway Coordinator Liz Belcher. It does not yet connect to the rest of Glade Creek Greenway, which since 2016 has run north from Tinker Creek Greenway to Walnut Avenue.
“There's a little piece missing in the middle between Walnut Avenue and Gus Nicks,” Belcher said. “That section has to go under the railroad tracks, and that requires approval from the railroad.”
While waiting for that approval — since granted by Norfolk & Western — construction began on the now-finished stretch of Glade Creek Greenway, which cost $682,720, 80% funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation, Belcher said. Tenants at the neighboring old high school, now The Billy Byrd apartments, have already been out on the trail in force, Belcher said.
“We like to see the immediate neighbors are out there using it… adopting it from the very beginning,” Belcher said. “Now Vinton is starting to move to get that next little connection in-between out to bid, and it'll get finished, and the whole thing will be connected.”
Similarly, there are still some outstanding pieces to fill in the larger Roanoke Valley greenways puzzle, some of which will open to users later this summer, Belcher said. Once those few more projects pull through, people will be able to travel along paved waterside trails back and forth from Vinton and through Roanoke, all the way to Salem.
“We have this vision of the Roanoke River through the middle, and then the side greenways connecting to the public lands around us,” Belcher said, listing all park lands surrounding Roanoke, like Carvins Cove and the Blue Ridge Parkway. “All these side trails — like Glade Creek — ultimately could get to the Blue Ridge Parkway.”
And that vision is far more realized than it was when Belcher assumed the lead role in developing the Roanoke Valley Greenways 25 years ago. Planning is underway to further extend Glade Creek Greenway all the way up to Vinyard Park in Roanoke County.
Gish Mill prepares for revitalization
Across humming Gus Nicks Boulevard from the new Glade Creek Park parking lot is historic Gish Mill, where renovations will soon bring new life to the old, droopy structure.
By the time $2.8 million of anticipated construction is complete, old Gish Mill — as is featured on the town of Vinton seal — will house a restaurant, speakeasy, seasonal marketplace and rental lodging units, said an email from Town Manager Pete Peters. A pair of local investors — David Hill and David Trinkle, calling themselves the Davii — are partnered with Vinton to see the project through.
“Interior cleanup activities were concluded last week, and the next stage is stabilization of the structure utilizing $200,000 in grant funding from Department of Historic Resources,” Peters said. “This phase stabilizes the foundation and substructure that were damaged during flooding events.”
The project is being funded through a mix of funds: private financing by the developer, historic tax credits and grant funding provided by the state, as well as public sector development incentives provided by the town and Roanoke County, Peters said.
“Speaking of the greenway and connecting it to Gish Mill, the town has been funded a transportation grant that will construct a signalized crosswalk across Gus Nicks Boulevard to connect the park and greenway with the mill,” Peters said.
The crosswalk will be designed this summer and built in fall 2022, ready in time for greenway walkers to safely cross and enjoy the anticipated opening of the Gish Mill restaurant, Peters said.