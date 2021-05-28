More greenway open in Vinton, where old mill readies for facelift

An extension to one of Vinton’s greenways celebrated its opening earlier this week, as officials say another puzzle piece is placed in the riverside trail network that once dotted the region, but now — with each snip of a ribbon — increasingly connects it.

A stretch of Glade Creek Greenway now connects from the new trailhead at 401 Gus Nicks Blvd — beside the baseball diamond now known as Glade Creek Park — to Gearheart Park, said Roanoke Valley Greenway Coordinator Liz Belcher. It does not yet connect to the rest of Glade Creek Greenway, which since 2016 has run north from Tinker Creek Greenway to Walnut Avenue.

“There's a little piece missing in the middle between Walnut Avenue and Gus Nicks,” Belcher said. “That section has to go under the railroad tracks, and that requires approval from the railroad.”

While waiting for that approval — since granted by Norfolk & Western — construction began on the now-finished stretch of Glade Creek Greenway, which cost $682,720, 80% funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation, Belcher said. Tenants at the neighboring old high school, now The Billy Byrd apartments, have already been out on the trail in force, Belcher said.