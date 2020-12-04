More have applied to Virginia Tech so far than all of last year

University officials have urged students serious about Tech to apply early. Admissions officers conveyed to prospective students last year that admission from the regular decision pool was based on space availability, particularly for high-demand programs. The admissions rate for regular decision freshmen applicants fell from 60.3% for the Class of 2023 to 14.6% for the Class of 2024, according to data provided by the university in April.

Across all three application pools, the admissions rate fell from 69.2% to 53.1%, that data show.

Nationwide, the number of incoming freshmen applying to colleges this fall appears to be dropping.

The Common Application, a nonprofit group whose application is used widely — including by Tech, as of this fall — said it saw 8% fewer applications through early November compared to last year. And applications from first-generation college students and students eligible for application fee waivers were down 16%, according to Inside Higher Ed, a trade publication.

But many colleges that have waived SAT and ACT test score submissions have seen stronger growth.