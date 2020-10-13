More local outbreaks lead to record number of COVID hospital patients

Local public health officials week after week offer their insights into how the coronavirus is behaving in the Roanoke region and consistently urge all to wear masks, maintain distances and wash hands, and yet case counts continue to climb.
By Tuesday, 50 area residents were in Roanoke Valley hospitals for severe cases of COVID-19. Another nine people with known cases and nine with suspected cases were in New River Valley hospitals. And in far Southwest Virginia, Ballad Health was reporting the number of COVID patients had risen again to 100.
In the Roanoke area, 28 outbreaks — two more than the week before — were sickening workers, firefighters, long-term care residents and the people who care for them, churchgoers, students and teachers, restaurant workers and more.
“It’s extremely frustrating. Every week we hope that something that we say will stick. Last week when we saw a record number of outbreaks, we were hopeful that would help the message stick,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “Unfortunately, this week we have a different and equally sobering message. This virus is real. It’s here, and it’s going to stay until all of us do our part.”
The number of hospital patients with the virus is the highest since the pandemic began in March.
Morrow said seven of the outbreaks are in long-term care.
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services notified the health department last week of an outbreak at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke. The agency says on its website that as of Friday, 43 residents and 19 staff were infected. It also reported an outbreak at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond involving 39 residents and 10 staff.
Outbreaks are also occurring on Friendship Health and Rehab Center’s North and South campuses. The state reports on its long-term care website that there are 24 cases at Friendship North and 26 at Friendship South, with both outbreaks reported Sept. 27.
While the state’s reporting does not show any COVID-19 deaths at Friendship, Elaine McCauley said in a phone interview Tuesday that her mother-in-law, Nancy McCauley, died Monday morning from the virus.
McCauley said she was notified last week by her mother-in-law’s public guardian that she had become seriously ill. She said Friendship North had notified the guardian at the end of September that she had tested positive, had mild symptoms and was being isolated with other COVID-positive residents.
McCauley said she has been unable to visit since March. Because she was not the direct contact, she relied on Friendship’s website to get information about the virus, and she said there had been no information that anyone was infected.
Friendship President and CEO Joe Hoff said in a statement that there are cases at the health centers and that they are running mass testing events.
“This equates to roughly 1,500 tests per week as Roanoke County prevalence rates dictate twice per week testing. Test results are being communicated directly to residents and families in these buildings,” he said. “The health and safety of our residents and team members continue to be our top concern and priority.”
When asked why information about the outbreaks had not been posted to Friendship’s website, the company reiterated language from its last update of Sept. 24. It cited residents’ privacy and said that it is sharing reports with people who have permission to know about residents’ health status, and that it would post updates to the website “when there is meaningful information to do so, to fulfill our mission of supporting friends by providing peace of mind.”
McCauley said she had thought an outbreak would be shared publicly and was stunned to find out only when her relative was dying.
At least 31 of the 57 people whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts to date were residents of long-term care.
Of the 28 current outbreaks, 11 are in workplaces, seven in long-term care facilities, four in what are considered congregant settings, two in restaurants and one each in a church, private school, firehouse and health care facility. Congregant settings include churches, shelters, gyms, group homes and a number of other settings.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the districts, said that there have been cases in public schools, requiring isolation and quarantines, but not outbreaks. Outbreaks occur when cases are linked without any other explanation.
“What we are seeing in the schools is a fishbowl representation of what’s going on in the communities. What we are seeing, by and large, people know what to do in their professional role, but once they get outside their professional roles, their guard is going down,” she said.
Franklin County last week had to move its middle and high school classes to all online after too many teachers and staff were exposed to known cases and had to quarantine.
Franklin County continued Tuesday to see a rise in cases. Two employees of the treasurer’s office have tested positive, county Administrator Chris Whitlow said Tuesday morning, following an announcement Monday by Susan Wray, the treasurer, that the office would be closed to the public for the week. The rest of the Franklin County Government Center in Rocky Mount reopened as normal Tuesday following Monday’s holiday.
In the New River Valley, health district director Dr. Noelle Bissell said during her weekly press briefing that the pace of cases has slowed, and that the district so far has been spared from outbreaks beyond those that occurred at Radford University and Virginia Tech.
“We are at a precarious point right now, as is everyone,” she said. “With colder weather and COVID fatigue, we run the risk of letting our guard down. We would ask everyone to stay vigilant. Watch your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands.”
She said socializing in small groups with masks and distancing is possible in well-ventilated spaces.
“Best is being outside, of course. Even if it’s rainy, find a covered area. If it’s cold, bundle up. It’s much safer to be outside,” Bissell said.
Dr. Patrice Weiss, chief medical officer at Carilion Clinic; Dr. Carnell Cooper, chief medical officer at LewisGale Regional Health System; and Dr. Thomas Martin, acting chief of staff at the Salem VA Health Care System, released a joint statement Tuesday afternoon asking people to remain vigilant.
“Our region has seen a rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the last few weeks,” it said. “We need your help to keep our families, friends and neighbors safe and healthy.”
The health systems have been collaborating on resources.
“Those efforts continue and we have capacity in our hospitals to handle those with acute cases of COVID-19. But with your help, we can reduce the number of patients who need that level of care,” they said.
Staff writer Mike Allen contributed information to this report.
