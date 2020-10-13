More local outbreaks lead to record number of COVID hospital patients

Friendship President and CEO Joe Hoff said in a statement that there are cases at the health centers and that they are running mass testing events.

“This equates to roughly 1,500 tests per week as Roanoke County prevalence rates dictate twice per week testing. Test results are being communicated directly to residents and families in these buildings,” he said. “The health and safety of our residents and team members continue to be our top concern and priority.”

When asked why information about the outbreaks had not been posted to Friendship’s website, the company reiterated language from its last update of Sept. 24. It cited residents’ privacy and said that it is sharing reports with people who have permission to know about residents’ health status, and that it would post updates to the website “when there is meaningful information to do so, to fulfill our mission of supporting friends by providing peace of mind.”

McCauley said she had thought an outbreak would be shared publicly and was stunned to find out only when her relative was dying.

At least 31 of the 57 people whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts to date were residents of long-term care.