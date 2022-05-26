More rain through early Saturday in Roanoke/NRV, but warm and dry for rest of Memorial Day weekend

A fairly dry spring turned in a big way Monday and early Tuesday with widespread 1- to 4-inch rain totals across much of our region. More widespread, significant rainfall appears to be on the way overnight Thursday into Saturday morning.

The cool, damp wedge of the past 3 days will partially break, allowing for a bit more warmth into the 70s on this Thursday as thick moisture lingers. An approaching low-pressure system, first lifting a warm front toward the region and then swinging a cold front through, will lead to periods of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing, intermittently, into Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

Rain may be heavy at times, with another inch or so of rain looking widespread and the potential for streaks of locallly higher amounts. There is some risk of strong to locally severe storms on Friday, but it appears the greater risk will be south and east of our region, as these things usually work out.

It's called a "cold front" but it will primarily be a "dry front," sweeping out the lingering humidity of the past few days, and returning us to sunny, dry weather by Saturday afternoon and on into Memorial Day and early to mid next week. High temperatures will mostly be in the 70s on Saturday but will warm back to the 80s for many on Sunday and Monday, pushing 90 again by Tuesday.

Memorial Day is often seen as the kickoff of summer culturally, and the weather appears as if it will corroborate that.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

