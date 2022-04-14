More steps taken toward Roanoke history project

A Hidden In Plain Site project for Roanoke took another step Thursday when planners of the history project walked several places in Roanoke that will be part of the initiative.

An ongoing fundraiser has secured enough money already for a down payment to a cultural education group that produced a multimedia program about the Black experience in Richmond and will do the same for Roanoke.

For an idea of what the Roanoke presentation may look like when it’s done, the Richmond report can be seen at https://www.hiddeninplainsite.org.

The steering committee has identified five landmarks and one person for inclusion in the Roanoke presentation. White-Boyd said they are as follows: Burrell Memorial Hospital, Old Lick Cemetery, Henry Street, Berglund Center, Dreamland and medical pioneer Henrietta Lacks.

The continuing fundraiser includes a goal, too, to erect a statue of Lacks in downtown Roanoke.

The latest total as of March was $89,000, two and a half months after the campaign’s start, said city Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd, head of the project’s steering committee. The goal is $160,000.

