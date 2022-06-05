More than 2,500 racers compete in the Roanoke Valley's second Ironman triathlon

Volunteers stood on each side of the finish line Sunday in River’s Edge Park ready to hand water bottles to runners racing beneath the black gate.

One volunteer went to the front of the group and said, “My catchers up here, make sure you walk with them. Ask them where they’re from, how many races they’ve done, make sure they’re coherent.”

More than 2,500 people competed this weekend in the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon – a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. Participants swam in Carvins Cove Reservoir, biked on the Blue Ridge Parkway and ran on the Roanoke River Greenway during the race.

Matt Guenter, 25, crossed the finish line first after 4 hours and 17 minutes of racing. He said he struggled during the biking portion when his glute muscle tightened up and he worried he wouldn’t be able to run.

At mile 53, two bolts dropped out of his aerobars – handlebar extensions that allow triathletes to get in a more aerodynamic position. Without the bolts, he had little control of his bike. Guenter steered to the side of the road until he figured out he could steer by holding the bike’s stem.

“I had a moment,” Guenter said. “I let the frustration get to me for a second, but I figured it out. It was cool to be able to overcome the challenges.”

Guenter has been competing in triathlons for about 5 years and works out between 16 and 20 hours a week to train.

He said he traveled from Boulder, Colorado, to race the Roanoke course specifically.

“This is an awesome course,” he said. “It makes it even better when you have beautiful things to look around at like this. I really enjoyed climbing, it keeps it different, it keeps it fun.”

Annamarie Strehlow, 31, was the first woman to cross the finish line at a time of 4 hours, 48 minutes. She traveled to the area from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and it was her first time in Virginia.

She said she had to train mostly inside because of the weather in Milwaukee, but tried to prepare for the heat and outdoor conditions whenever there was a nice day. She said nutrition is one of the most important parts of doing Ironman races, and she hopes to improve on that next time.

Strehlow used to be a college soccer player, which led her to grow an interest in running. She said she got injured while training for a marathon, so her coach took her to the pool and “the rest is history,” she said. She’s been addicted to triathlons ever since.

“You’re constantly entertained,” she said. “You can train each component of a triathlon and try and perfect each area of it. You never get bored.”

Carilion Clinic and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the region’s tourism bureau, first announced they had secured Roanoke as a site for an Ironman triathlon in 2019. Carilion Clinic committed to hosting the race for three years as its title sponsor, with the first race to be in the summer of 2020. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the race was postponed to 2021.

This year’s race was even bigger. The Ironman race last summer brought in 1,500 competitors. An additional 1,000 participants signed up for this year’s race.

Officials estimate that the bulk of the racers — an estimated 92% — are visitors, rather than locals. An additional 2.5 visitors are estimated per athlete and the total economic impact of the race is estimated at $9.2 million each year.

Dr. Patrice Weiss, chief medical officer at Carilion Clinic, said the event is a huge opportunity for Roanoke.

“To be chosen as a site for Ironman is an incredible acknowledgement of our region,” Weiss said. “People have come from all over the country and have said they didn’t realize what an amazing part of the country Southwest Virginia is. And that’s a big deal for us, too.”

Race director Erika Larsen said the Roanoke course was rated in the top 10 Ironman courses by competitors after last year’s race.

The ranking is based on athlete surveys. Competitors are asked how satisfied they are with each portion of the race and how likely they are to recommend it to other participants.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment, it truly is, because of the unknowns of a first year race,” Larsen said. “But it goes to show the planning and the community all coming together for the greater good. It takes a village to put one of these on.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.