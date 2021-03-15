More than a dozen charged after Feb. 22 Radford fracas caught on video

Thirteen people have been charged after a Feb. 22 Radford fracas in a home on Fairfax Street, portions of which were caught on video.

Of those, 10 have been arrested and three still wanted on warrants, according to a city police news release. All face charges including assault by mob, breaking and entering, and felony destruction of property.

Those arrested, according to the release: Martin Connor Curviello, 19; Logan Michael Hall, 19; Garrett Nathan Kaplan, 21; Joshua Dixon Markwood, 20; Jacob Matthew McDonough, 22; Nicholas T. Ortiz, 20; Trenton Pettigrew, 22; Joel Zair Varone, 21; Scott Alexander Volles, 21; Trey W. Walters, 21.

All those arrested on were being held Monday on secured bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail, according to the release.

The three others with warrants are Dominic Lee Barbour, 21; Corey Johnson, 20; and Reese Noel, 19.

Radford University has confirmed that the incident did involve students, but the city police news release did not include any other information about those who have been charged.

The videos, two of which were sent to The Roanoke Times anonymously, show a fight inside a room of the house as well as people climbing in out out of windows.