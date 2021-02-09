More than half of Franklin County school employees start COVID-19 vaccinations

More than half of Franklin County Public Schools’ teachers and staff have received their first round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Out of about 1,250 employees, we have roughly 800 vaccinated,” Jason Guilliams, the district’s director of operations, told the Franklin County School Board during Monday night’s regular meeting. “That’s about 64% of our workforce.”

Teachers and staff received those vaccinations over two sessions held Jan. 29 and Feb. 3. “Right now we currently have 60 individuals who are on the wait list,” Guilliams said. “We’re working with the county, we’re working with the health department. If they have extras, we’ll try to get those folks in.”

The vaccination news bears additional weight as the school system is two weeks into its second semester reopening plan. Some teachers had protested over the original version of the plan, which set a goal of offering in-person classes four days a week to all households who wanted that option. Those protesting argued that teachers should be given the chance to get vaccinated before schools opened four days a week.

During two emergency meetings in January, the school board revised the plan, following guidance offered by Superintendent Bernice Cobbs. Grades K-7 started four days a week of in-person instruction Jan. 26.