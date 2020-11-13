More than half of Roanoke's shootings this year were linked to membership in gangs, police say

More than half the shootings seen this year across Roanoke have a link to gang membership, according to data shared with the city’s gun violence task force.

Gang culture and activity has been a growing focus for those working to curb a rise in shootings this year.

To date, Roanoke has recorded 51 shootings with injuries, a tally that included 10 homicides. That compares to 35 cases, including 11 homicides, clocked at the same point last year and 45 cases, including eight homicides, the year before.

In a report Friday, a police analyst said that of the cases seen so far this year, about 61% involved a known gang member either as the victim or the suspect.

In another approximately 17.5% of cases, a person involved is suspected of gang association but that affiliation has not been verified, officials said.

The remaining 21.5% of cases had no gang ties.

The new statistics come just after the Roanoke Police Department launched a reorganization to bring more resources to bear on gang and gun crime cases.