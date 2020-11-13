More than half of Roanoke's shootings this year were linked to membership in gangs, police say

More than half the shootings seen this year across Roanoke have a link to gang membership, according to data shared with the city’s gun violence task force.
Gang culture and activity has been a growing focus for those working to curb a rise in shootings this year.
To date, Roanoke has recorded 51 shootings with injuries, a tally that included 10 homicides. That compares to 35 cases, including 11 homicides, clocked at the same point last year and 45 cases, including eight homicides, the year before.
In a report Friday, a police analyst said that of the cases seen so far this year, about 61% involved a known gang member either as the victim or the suspect.
In another approximately 17.5% of cases, a person involved is suspected of gang association but that affiliation has not been verified, officials said.
The remaining 21.5% of cases had no gang ties.
The new statistics come just after the Roanoke Police Department launched a reorganization to bring more resources to bear on gang and gun crime cases.
The changes, which took effect Nov. 3, included the creation of a special investigations unit that oversees a new five-member gang squad as well as existing teams dedicated to violent crime and drug cases.
The goal is to boost collaboration on violent crime investigations with a particular focus on gun crimes, officials said.
The unit kicked off its work with a 10-day operation focused on people suspected of gang association, said Capt. A. Puckett, who heads the new unit.
That push led to five gun seizures and the arrest of 13 people on charges ranging from drug possession to gun possession as a convicted felon.
The unit also will be working with the U.S. attorney’s office to start building complex federal gang and conspiracy cases, Puckett said.
“That doesn’t mean that we stop prosecuting things locally,” he said. “In fact, the more prosecutions we can get helps establish those [federal] charges.”
The teams are analyzing data for trends and strategizing responses. Goals include reducing shootings happening in the daylight and evening hours.
Other aspects of the reorganization include converting two jobs into analyst positions to aid in planning and reducing some of the paperwork burden on patrol supervisors, giving them more time in the field.
The department, which currently has 37 officer openings for a vacancy rate of 14%, also plans to hire a new recruiter to intensify applicant outreach.
Roanoke is part of a national trend of surging gun violence unfolding this year. The city’s gun violence task force was formed in mid-2019 prior to the upswing in numbers, but the urgency of its work has been underscored by recent cases.
The group is working on long-term initiatives spanning from education outreach to community building to anti-recidivism programs.
Goals include the hiring of a youth outreach and gang prevention coordinator. One early proposal getting underway now is the creation of a rapid response position to lead a team of volunteers who will work with victims and neighborhoods affected by violence.
A grant was secured to fund that job, and officials last month announced the hire of longtime probation officer Lloyd Merchant to fill the role.
Merchant, who introduced himself to the task force during Friday’s virtual meeting, said he’s been reaching out to partner agencies and forming plans for volunteer recruitment. Interest has been high, he said, and four people have signed up already.
The gun violence task force is set to present an update to the city council during an afternoon work session Monday.
The report will include an overview of key priorities and next steps.
