More widespread showers/storms through Friday; cooler temps by next week

The spotty, streaky pattern of showers and thunderstorms will continue on Thursday and Friday across much of Virginia, but the splotches of rain will be getting more numerous, with a better chance your location sees drought-easing rain if it hasn't already or potentially flooding rain if your spot has already had a lot.

The trough of low-pressure aloft that has been lifting the moisture across the region the past few days will move closer, and a "backdoor" cold front will slide southward. Between these two features, the areal coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase, with more locations getting significant rain and more locations that have already had significant rain potentially getting heavy rain on top of recently re-saturated ground.