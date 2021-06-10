More widespread showers/storms through Friday; cooler temps by next week

The spotty, streaky pattern of showers and thunderstorms will continue on Thursday and Friday across much of Virginia, but the splotches of rain will be getting more numerous, with a better chance your location sees drought-easing rain if it hasn't already or potentially flooding rain if your spot has already had a lot.
The trough of low-pressure aloft that has been lifting the moisture across the region the past few days will move closer, and a "backdoor" cold front will slide southward. Between these two features, the areal coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase, with more locations getting significant rain and more locations that have already had significant rain potentially getting heavy rain on top of recently re-saturated ground.
The strange dichotomy between drought and deluge is illustrated by our region being both in a slight risk of excessive rainfall for Friday on the Weather Prediction Center excessive rainfall map and continuing in moderate drought from Roanoke eastward and abnormally dry elsewhere on the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map. The Thursday issuance of the drought map is based on Tuesday day, so some locations have gotten some measure of relief since, but other spots have largely missed out on the significant rainfall.
The rainfall lottery will have more winners (or losers if it's messing up your outdoor work or play plans) on Thursday and Friday, so much so that almost every location in Southwest Virginia will likely get at least a quarter-inch of rainfall and many will get an inch, with some getting 2+ inches in locally heavy downpours.
The passage of the backdoor cold front will curtail rainfall on Saturday, perhaps some scattered showers and storms over the weekend but not as many as have happened in the preceding days.
Next week, a pattern change will push a strong Canadian cold front through at mid week, bringing cooler than normal conditions by late week. There may be a spike of heat early in the week, followed by showers and storms with the front, then a cooldown with 70s-near 80 highs and possibly some 40s lows in some areas.
