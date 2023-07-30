A fire dealt significant damage to a home in Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said in an online post that they were dispatched at 6:54 a.m. following reports of a structure fire on the 500 block of Riverland Road S.E. Upon arrival, units found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential structure, the agency said.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of the firefighters’ arrival, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

No injuries were reported. The agency said two people were evaluated at the scene but were not transported.

The fire dealt an estimated $29,000 worth of damages to the structure and its contents, according to the agency.

An investigation from the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.