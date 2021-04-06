Morrow to Roanoke-area residents: It's your turn, go get vaccinated

The director of the Roanoke region's health districts has a message for all who have waited patiently to be vaccinated.

“It is now your turn. We’ve been waiting a long time to say that,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow said Tuesday during a media briefing.

“The big news here is Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are now in Phase 2. This means any resident above the age of 16 can go on vaccinate.virginia.gov, get preregistered and enroll in one of our clinics,” she said.

For months, demand for the vaccine had outstripped supplies. Last Tuesday, Morrow told reporters during her weekly briefing that the districts were still trying to get all the elderly residents and those with underlying medical conditions vaccinated.

As soon as clinic appointments took longer to fill, the district would move to the next phase of workers and then to the general public. Within days, that demand was met, thanks to an increased supply of vaccine, and as of Monday anyone living in the Roanoke region is eligible.

In addition to the mass clinics at the Salem Civic Center and the Berglund Center, run jointly by the health departments and Carilion Clinic, more pharmacies and physicians now have the vaccine.