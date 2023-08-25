Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology technicians from left, Harshal Pilani, Tanner Upthgrove and Atlas Vernier manipulate custom designed 3D-printed tracking spheres that change music and light in the Cube at the Moss Arts Center on Friday. Spheres in the Cube is one of several free and open-to-the-public attractions in observance of the center’s 10th anniversary open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.