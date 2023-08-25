The Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 26.
And a free event is focusing on its community.
There will be hands-on activities for all ages, community performances, music making, activities for kids, learning opportunities, giveaways, food trucks, and more.
The event culminates at 5 p.m. with a free outdoor concert on the center’s lawn featuring the Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers and their modern, high-energy Cajun and Creole sound.
To learn more and to see a schedule, go to https://artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/10th-anniversary-open-house.html.
