Workers have restored power to most of the 10,000 Appalachian Power Co. customers who lost it on Saturday, after high winds swept through the Roanoke and New River valleys.

By Sunday afternoon, more than 2,000 remained without service, but the utility said it should be restored by late evening. More than 1,000 workers were responding to outages and assessing wind damage, Appalachian said in a news release.

“Good weather today and early next week is expected to be favorable for service restoration,” the statement read.

Wind hit other states even harder. In West Virginia, 23,000 people lost power due to high winds, and many of them may not have it restored until late Monday, according to the news release.

High winds factored in a small wildfire's spread late Saturday outside Blacksburg.

While mostly contained, the fire led to the closure of the Blacksburg Shooting Range all day Sunday, to ensure the safety of firefighters while they monitor the area for further flare-ups.

The fire's cause and the precise acreage burned were not clear on Sunday.