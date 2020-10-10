Most Roanoke council candidates pan plan for new bus station, seek new course

Both Volosin and McGuire urge the city revisit the possibility of putting the bus station on the parking lot adjacent to Roanoke’s Amtrak platform rather than several blocks to the west near the museum.

“I want to see us build a multimodal facility,” Volosin said. “We can’t just have somebody get off the train and try to find the bus station.”

The parking lot adjacent to the Amtrak platform at one time received serious consideration from city officials. A $284,000 report on transit options in 2015 named the site as the top choice. But owner John Lampros was unwilling to sell it, city officials said.

Another candidate would put the project outside downtown. Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, who retired in 2019 after 42 years with the city and 12 years as city clerk, favors building it at the vacant former Sears store at Valley View Mall, she said. It would offer lots of space, both inside and outside, and situate bus operations near stores and restaurants that riders would frequent, she said.

Meanwhile, Richmond developer Bill Chapman, who is not running for office but is a critic of the official bus station plan, has offered a lot on Norfolk Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets for the new bus station. He offered to trade it and build a mixed-income apartment complex on the city’s preferred bus-station site.