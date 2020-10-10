Most Roanoke council candidates pan plan for new bus station, seek new course

A majority of the 10 people running for Roanoke City Council and mayor reject the current plans of city leaders for a new bus station.
A strong showing by incumbents could keep the project on track for the city’s choice of a site, a west downtown parking lot. But if they are elected in sufficient numbers, the opposition could seek to take the project for Valley Metro in a new direction next year.
The seven-seat council will have at least three new faces and as many as five new faces after a vacancy is filled and those elected Nov. 3 take their seats in January.
Some candidates who oppose the city’s plan suggest that there are better sites downtown and elsewhere. Other candidates recommend a new start — including holding lots of public meetings before final decisions that will shape transit for decades to come.
Nearly seven years of studies and numerous public private and meetings have gone into planning the city’s next transit hub, which could cost nearly $10 million. There’s widespread agreement on the need to replace or upgrade the 33-year-old Campbell Court Transportation Center near Jefferson Street, the oldest operating bus station in Virginia and the terminal for Valley Metro and Greyhound.
Downtown is the best place for the station because 45% of trips taken on Valley Metro have a downtown destination, Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall said. In addition, the city owns the lot it would like to use and the lot is three blocks from the current station, he said by email.
The city paid $2.19 million for the 1.6-acre parking lot in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation at Third Street and Salem Avenue for the planned new facility. It spent more than $190,000 preliminary engineering and design and four months ago expected to erect a temporary station before year’s end. Then, the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals rejected the site for a bus station with a large outdoor boarding area as insufficiently compatible with the neighborhood, made up of former commercial buildings converted into residences and businesses, or with the comprehensive plan or both. It’s partly because of that setback that a new site-section process is being suggested.
“It’s kind of like being lost and stopping at a gas station and asking for directions,” candidate Maynard Keller, a financial planner, said.
“My preference is for council to hit the brakes,” said council candidate Peter Volosin, a government planner in Botetourt County.
Candidate Peg McGuire, a marketing and public relations consultant, agreed. “Let’s pause and think this through,” she said.
Candidate Cesar Alberto, who took a break from college to run for public office, said he would outsource the location question to consultants because “I feel that neither I nor anyone on city council or running for city council is an expert in public transportation and infrastructure.”
Both Volosin and McGuire urge the city revisit the possibility of putting the bus station on the parking lot adjacent to Roanoke’s Amtrak platform rather than several blocks to the west near the museum.
“I want to see us build a multimodal facility,” Volosin said. “We can’t just have somebody get off the train and try to find the bus station.”
The parking lot adjacent to the Amtrak platform at one time received serious consideration from city officials. A $284,000 report on transit options in 2015 named the site as the top choice. But owner John Lampros was unwilling to sell it, city officials said.
Another candidate would put the project outside downtown. Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, who retired in 2019 after 42 years with the city and 12 years as city clerk, favors building it at the vacant former Sears store at Valley View Mall, she said. It would offer lots of space, both inside and outside, and situate bus operations near stores and restaurants that riders would frequent, she said.
Meanwhile, Richmond developer Bill Chapman, who is not running for office but is a critic of the official bus station plan, has offered a lot on Norfolk Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets for the new bus station. He offered to trade it and build a mixed-income apartment complex on the city’s preferred bus-station site.
David Bowers, a lawyer who served four terms as mayor and is running again, recommended ditching the project to conserve tax dollars for an economic development that will generate jobs and tax revenue, such as a major development at Evans Spring. Instead, the city should update Campbell Court, starting with increased lighting, fans, heating and security, he said.
In his proposed makeover, buses would enter and exit the terminal using only Salem Avenue, freeing up Campbell Avenue from bus traffic so retailers could flourish. He said his contact with voters tells him that many people like his plan and oppose the vision of the council and city administration.
“If I’m elected, it is a strong message they don’t want that bus station in front of the transportation museum,” Bowers said.
But not everyone agrees. The site near the museum, sometimes called the Brandon Lots, “is a great location for it,” candidate Kiesha Preston said.
A few weeks after the zoning board voted, city officials held private talks to consider next steps. They decided not to challenge the decision in court. Instead, they said they would seek a zoning law change in the downtown district, including at their preferred site, to explicitly permit construction and operation of a bus station downtown. That effort began Friday at work session of the Roanoke Planning Commission.
Planners will look at the matter again Monday and also possibly on Nov. 9, with the council scheduled to vote Nov. 16.
If the change becomes law, the city pledged to “evaluate all potential sites,” not just Third and Salem. However, critics among council candidates say they fear that the city could effectively ignore the BZA rejection of the Third and Salem site and build there. The move strikes some as political sleight of hand of the worst sort.
“If you can’t win, you change the rules so you can win,” Keller said.
Council candidate Robert Jeffrey did not respond to an email seeking comment.
