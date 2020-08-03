Most students come in person 2 days a week in new Franklin County schools plan

The Franklin County School Board approved a new reopening plan Monday that has almost all students attending school in person two days a week.

It’s the third adjustment to Franklin County’s plan for going back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic that the board has made within a three-week period. Under the newest plan, the student body will be divided into an A group and a B group. Half of the students will attend school in person Monday and Tuesday, and the other half will attend Thursday and Friday, with virtual classes on remaining weekdays. Some special education students will attend four days a week. Wednesdays will be all virtual.

The vote to approve was 6-1, with vice chair Donna Cosmato abstaining and member-at-large Penny Blue voting no. The plan passed after seven other variations were either voted down, withdrawn or otherwise failed to gain traction.

Blue favored starting out the school year with all classes conducted via virtual learning, an option no other board member supported.