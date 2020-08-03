Most students come in person 2 days a week in new Franklin County schools plan

The Franklin County School Board approved a new reopening plan Monday that has almost all students attending school in person two days a week.
It’s the third adjustment to Franklin County’s plan for going back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic that the board has made within a three-week period. Under the newest plan, the student body will be divided into an A group and a B group. Half of the students will attend school in person Monday and Tuesday, and the other half will attend Thursday and Friday, with virtual classes on remaining weekdays. Some special education students will attend four days a week. Wednesdays will be all virtual.
The vote to approve was 6-1, with vice chair Donna Cosmato abstaining and member-at-large Penny Blue voting no. The plan passed after seven other variations were either voted down, withdrawn or otherwise failed to gain traction.
Blue favored starting out the school year with all classes conducted via virtual learning, an option no other board member supported.
Before the final vote came more than an hour of lively debate that reflected the conflicting feedback the board has received since first adopting a plan on July 13. The original scheme would have reopened schools Aug. 10, with students in preschool through second grade and some special education students attending in person and all others starting out with remote learning.
One week later, during a work session, the board dropped that plan, voting 5-3 to delay opening day until Sept. 8. Board members who supported the change said they had heard from teachers concerned that physically returning to school would be unsafe.
However, at a July 27 public hearing, parents and teachers pushed back against the idea of keeping schools closed, with some even advocating for the school system to fully reopen as normal.
During Monday’s meeting, Snow Creek District Representative G. B. Washburn, Blackwater District Representative Arlet Greer, and Cosmato, who represents the Boone District, argued in favor of a full reopening with masks worn by students and staff paid overtime to deep clean school facilities. Rocky Mount District Representative Jeff Worley and Giles Creek Representative Jon Atchue joined Blue in arguing for more caution, noting that having students present all five days would make social distancing impossible.
When the proposal to have all students return for all five days went to a vote, Board Chair Julie Nix and Union Hall District Representative P. D. Hambrick joined Blue, Worley and Atchue in opposition. The same voting block opposed all other plans that potentially impaired the school system’s ability to have enough space to enforce social distancing.
Nix pointed out the board can continue to make adjustments going forward. “This is not forever. The plan that we decide on tonight is not set in stone for the whole year,” she said.
The school board agreed to hold meetings twice a month going forward for the sake of closely monitoring the school system’s progress. The meetings will be on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
