Mostly mild but often rainy week ahead for Roanoke/NRV area

Roanoke could easily see highs above 60 four of five days in this last work week of February, but could also see it rain on four of five days also.

The exception to rain will be today, on Presidents Day, when some aren't working. The exception to 60s will be Thursday when cooler air wedges to the south and it might get stuck in the 40s. Beyond this period, there will be a colder surge for the weekend and, possibly, a flirtation with wintry precipitation by Sunday and Monday to close out February and meteorological winter, but that's very iffy right now.

What is much less iffy is sunshine and the beginning of warm, moist flow from the south and southwest pushing high temperatures into the upper 50s to mid 60s range across most of the Roanoke-New River valleys area on this Monday.

After that, a series of waves of low-pressure riding along a frontal boundary to our northwest will bring chances of rain, while also continuing to feed in warm, moist air. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday and most of Thursday look to be most likely times of concentrated, steady to locally heavy rainfall, but showers are possible just about any time from the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday until late Friday when a cold front finally pushes through to clear out the warmth and moisture.

So it won't rain continuously from Tuesday to Friday and there may even be some breaks of sunshine on three of those days (Thursday not likely, given cooler-air wedge and overrunning moisture). But this also won't be the basking-in-the-sun warm week many eager spring fans desire. Wednesday afternoon might be the closest to that, when some lower 70s are possible during what looks to be a break between rainy spells.

It appears the heaviest rain will be west and southwest of our region, with 1-2 inches total for the week near us and more flooding risk to the west, possibly as far east as the far southwest area of Virginia west of Interstate 77.

The weekend cold front will have some Arctic punch to it, though modified after helping feed what will be a mid-to-late-week winter storm over the Ohio Valley and Northeast. It is possible another wave of moisture moves through by next Sunday and Monday, and it may be just cold enough to put some wintry mix or wet snow on the table as a possibility in or near our region. Much is unsettled about this period, so don't take it to the bank winter is roaring back, but it could peek through the curtains for a cameo if the atmospheric setup lines up for it.

March looks to open with short warmups punctuated by cold fronts, perhaps tilting a little on the cold side on average. Spring is not going to burst out in radiant victory nor is winter going to make a triumphant return in our region to start March, but we may some elements of each in what will be considered early spring on the meteorological calendar.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.