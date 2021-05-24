 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway kills 1 near Floyd
A Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash near the Blue Ridge Parkway's Milepost 162 killed a Pilot man, according to a parkway news release.

Matthew Gauck, 22, was dead at the scene of the crash near Floyd, according to the news release. The park rangers' initial investigation indicated that high speed was the key factor in the incident, which happened about 1:30 p.m.

