Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash

An Elliston man died Tuesday when a motorcycle he was riding collided with the rear of a towed trailer in western Roanoke County.

Roanoke County police said the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Main Street (U.S. 460/11) in the Glenvar area when a westbound motorcycle driven by James Thompson encountered slower traffic and collided with a trash-hauling trailer than was being pulled by a pickup truck.

Thompson, 72, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The pickup truck's occupants were uninjured. They were wearing seat belts, police said.

The crash is under investigation but no charges are pending, police said. The dual-lane divided highway was closed west of Glenvar and traffic was rerouted until the crash scene was cleared.

