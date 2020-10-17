Motorcyclist wounded in Prices Fork area of Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Friday evening shooting of a man riding a motorcycle in the western part of the county.
The motorcyclist called the sheriff’s office at about 7:20 p.m. to report being shot and officers met him in the Prices Fork area, a news release said. He was taken to a hospital, received treatment and was released, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim and described the shooting as an isolated incident.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.