Motorist seriously injured after veering down embankment in Buchanan

Emergency crews used a rope system to rescue a motorist whose vehicle veered off Parkway Drive and down an embankment south of Buchanan Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle went about 50 feet down a steep slope before overturning and lodging against a tree.

After securing the vehicle, crews removed its roof to get to the driver, who was then placed in a stretcher and brought up to an ambulance with ropes, the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said in a Facebook post.

The patient, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to a nearby fairgrounds and then transported by helicopter to a local trauma center, according to the post.