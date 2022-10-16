 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorist seriously injured after veering down embankment in Buchanan

  • 0
Bottyco rescue

Boutetourt County emergency workers on Saturday rescue a driver from a vehicle that went down a steep slope off Parkway Drive and lodged against a tree.

 Courtesy facebook.com/BotetourtCountyFireEMS

Emergency crews used a rope system to rescue a motorist whose vehicle veered off Parkway Drive and down an embankment south of Buchanan Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle went about 50 feet down a steep slope before overturning and lodging against a tree.

After securing the vehicle, crews removed its roof to get to the driver, who was then placed in a stretcher and brought up to an ambulance with ropes, the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said in a Facebook post.

The patient, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to a nearby fairgrounds and then transported by helicopter to a local trauma center, according to the post.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert