Mount Rogers Health District alters virus tracing procedures

Swamped by the region's climbing case numbers, the Mount Rogers Health District announced Thursday night it was suspending part of its COVID-19 contact tracing outreach.
Staffers will keep investigating new cases that occur in the district that runs from Wythe County to Bristol, officials said. But it will now rely on patients to notify their contacts and inform them of the need to quarantine.
“Unfortunately, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day has become so high that we are forced to resort to changing our tracing practices,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health district director. “We have hired dozens of case investigators and contact tracers, but transmission is too widespread to be able to continue as we have been.”
Shelton added the health district spoke to all school superintendents in its region Thursday and advised them to go virtual for the remainder of the semester. The Mount Rogers district serves eight localities: Bland County, Bristol, Carroll County, Galax, Grayson County, Smyth County, Washington County and Wythe County.
Wythe County Public Schools announced Thursday evening it had decided to go all virtual starting Monday after conferring with local health district officials.
“We hate to have to ask our schools to close because people will not take the necessary steps to stop disease transmission,” Shelton said in a written statement. “We are sounding the alarm. If you have not been taking COVID-19 seriously, now is the time."
"Our hospital systems are being stretched beyond capacity. Our public health system is being stretched beyond capacity. It is time for the community to take this threat — a threat to all of us — seriously. Change your behavior. Stay home. Wear a mask. We are terrified of what we will see in the coming weeks and months. A vaccine is on the horizon. Please do your part and help us save lives in our community.”
Ballad Health, whose network includes hospitals in Smyth County, Washington County and Bristol, Tennessee, has been strained by surging caseloads across its service area. In a press conference Wednesday, it said it had 261 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients as of that morning. Of those, 47 were in ICUs and 25 were on ventilators.
The Mount Rogers Health District said information on isolating, quarantining, contact tracing and other COVID-19 topics will remain available on its website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers. Work notes for those who enter quarantine will no longer be directly provided as staffers won't be doing full contact tracing.
