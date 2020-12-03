Mount Rogers Health District alters virus tracing procedures

Swamped by the region's climbing case numbers, the Mount Rogers Health District announced Thursday night it was suspending part of its COVID-19 contact tracing outreach.

Staffers will keep investigating new cases that occur in the district that runs from Wythe County to Bristol, officials said. But it will now rely on patients to notify their contacts and inform them of the need to quarantine.

“Unfortunately, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day has become so high that we are forced to resort to changing our tracing practices,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health district director. “We have hired dozens of case investigators and contact tracers, but transmission is too widespread to be able to continue as we have been.”

Shelton added the health district spoke to all school superintendents in its region Thursday and advised them to go virtual for the remainder of the semester. The Mount Rogers district serves eight localities: Bland County, Bristol, Carroll County, Galax, Grayson County, Smyth County, Washington County and Wythe County.

Wythe County Public Schools announced Thursday evening it had decided to go all virtual starting Monday after conferring with local health district officials.