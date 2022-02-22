Mountain Valley facing "greater uncertainty," lead partner in pipeline project says

So far this year, Mountain Valley Pipeline has lost two crucial permits and the confidence of one of its four corporate partners that the embattled project will ever be completed.

The setbacks "create greater uncertainty" about the 303-mile natural gas pipeline, said Thomas Karam, chairman and chief executive officer of Equitrans Midstream, the venture's lead partner.

But "we remain committed to completing the project," he said in a news release issued Tuesday in advance of a 10:30 a.m. call to discuss the company's annual earnings with financial analysts.

Mountain Valley, which had hoped to complete the often-delayed project by this summer, no longer expects that to happen.

Karam said more details will be released after discussions with government agencies responsible for permitting the pipeline and its partners, which include a subsidiary of RGC Resources, the parent company of Roanoke Gas Co.

Last Friday, NextEra Energy of Florida — which has a nearly one-third partnership in the $6.2 billion dollar pipeline — said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it was re-evaluating its role.

"The continued legal and regulatory challenges have resulted in a very low probability of pipeline completion," the filing stated.

In decisions in late January and early February, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down two government approvals for the pipeline: a permit that allowed it to cross through the Jefferson National Forest and an opinion that its construction would not jeopardize endangered species.

The pipeline's route cuts though Southwest Virginia, taking it north of Blacksburg and southwest of Roanoke.

This story will be updated.

