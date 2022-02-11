Mountain Valley hits another snag in its pipeline plans

Already slowed by winter weather and a court's reversal of two vital permits, construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline hit another drawback this week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will not act on Mountain Valley's pending application to cross streams and wetlands now that a federal appeals court has struck down another agency's conclusion that the pipeline would not jeopardize endangered species in its path.

"Our evaluation will require review of a valid BO," or biological opinion, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Col. Jayson Putnam of the Army Corps wrote in a letter Wednesday to an attorney for pipeline opponents.

On Feb. 3, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated an opinion from the federal Fish and Wildlife Service, ruling that the agency had not adequately considered how construction of the 303-mile long natural gas pipeline would impact endangered species in its path.

After receiving the letter from Putnam, attorney Derek Teaney of Appalachian Mountain Advocates on Friday withdrew a request to the Fourth Circuit to stay the stream-crossing permitting process, which had been made before the Feb. 3 ruling.

With the Corps' assurance that it will not move forward for now, there is no longer a showing of "irreparable harm" to the environment that would have required a stay, Teaney wrote in court documents.

The latest development means that Mountain Valley is no where close to obtaining three sets of federal permits it needs to complete the $6.2 billion project.

“The recent letter from the Corps means MVP can’t be granted an ‘all access pass’ to our waterways before the pipeline’s effects on endangered fish are carefully studied,” Caroline Hansley, a senior organizer with the Sierra Club, said in a statement Friday.

In rejecting the biological opinion, the Fourth Circuit cited concerns about the fate of two endangered species — the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter — that feed along river bottoms that are in danger of being coated by sediment washed by rainfall from pipeline construction sites.

Mountain Valley has been cited nearly 400 times with violating state regulations meant to limit erosion and sedimentation.

For the past four years, the company been granted permits from federal agencies, only to have them reversed on appeals filed by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups.

Mountain Valley's most recent plan was to have the pipeline done by this summer. A spokeswoman for the joint venture of five energy companies building the pipeline could not immediately be reached Friday.

EQT Corp., a driller of the natural gas that will be transported by the pipeline from northern West Virginia to an existing line in Pittsylvania County, said Thursday that it tentatively expects Mountain Valley to be in service by mid-2023.

During a conference call Thursday to discuss EQT's first-quarter earnings, company officials said the projection is a "placeholder" until more definitive word comes from Mountain Valley.

Original plans had called for the buried pipeline to be finished by the end of 2018.

Although all but about 20 miles of the pipe is now in the ground, Mountain Valley has been unable to cross below streams and wetlands or work in the Jefferson National Forest.

In those areas, the 42-inch steel pipe has set above the ground for years, suspended on wooden platforms that are called cribbings.

One of the cribbings deteriorated to the point that a section of the pipe slipped off and slid about 40 feet down a snow-covered slope, according to an inspection report filed Friday with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Jan. 19 incident happened in a section of national forest in Montgomery County, not far from where the pipeline crests Brush Mountain.

No one was injured and there was no apparent environmental harm, the report stated.

Earlier this week, questions about Mountain Valley came up during a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, which was interviewing nominees for positions in the Department of Interior.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia who chairs the committee, expressed frustrations about the the most recent permit denials.

"It has run into court case after court case after court case," Manchin said in a recording posted to the committee's website. "This product needs to get to market."

The senator, whose state includes the first 200-some miles of the 303-mile pipeline, asked nominee Laura Daniel-Davis how quickly problems identified by the Fourth Circuit will be corrected to allow a new permit for the pipeline to cross through the Jefferson National Forest.

"We are working closely with the Solicitor’s Office, Forest Service, and Fish and Wildlife service [to address the issue],” said Daniel-Davis, who is being considered for assistant secretary of the interior for land and minerals management.

During EQT's conference call Thursday, company officials remained bullish on the project despite repeated setbacks.

Shortages of natural gas in New England and elsewhere show that there is a need for the fossil fuel that EQT has been extracting from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations, according to Toby Rice, president and CEO of the company.

"We really are looking forward to getting that pipeline project completed," Rice told financial analysts during the call.

