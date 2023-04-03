Less than a week after the Mountain Valley Pipeline moved a step closer to completion, it suffered another step backward Monday.

A federal appeals court reversed a water quality certification from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, an authorization needed by the natural gas pipeline to cross streams and wetlands in the state where it starts.

Mountain Valley's past violations of erosion and sedimentation control regulations figured prominently in a decision by a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Although the Department acknowledged MVP's violation history, it failed to dispel the tension between MVP's checkered past and its confidence in MVP's future compliance," Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote in the unanimous decision.

Last Wednesday, the same panel upheld a similar decision by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the State Water Control Board that allowed the company to move forward with its plans to cross streams and wetlands in Southwest Virginia.

Certification from both states — through which the 303-mile pipeline runs — is needed before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can issue a final approval for water body crossings.

"This should be a huge blow to the project," said David Sligh, conservation director for Wild Virginia, one of the environmental groups that has filed repeated legal challenges against permits issued to Mountain Valley.