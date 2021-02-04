Mountain Valley Pipeline cited again for erosion and sedimentation violations

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has sunk deeper into trouble with muddy water flowing unchecked from construction sites.

A proposed consent order from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection would require the company to pay a $303,706 fine for repeated violations of erosion and sediment control regulations.

West Virginia had previously fined Mountain Valley $266,000 for similar violations along the first 198 miles of the natural gas pipeline in 2018. In Southwest Virginia, where the pipeline continues for another 105 miles, regulators have imposed more than $2.1 million in penalties on at least two separate occasions.

The most recent enforcement action was signed Jan. 11 by Robert Cooper, who is heading construction of Mountain Valley. A public comment session will last through March 13, according to the West Virginia DEP website.

Included in the order are 29 notices of violation from February 2019 to September 2020.

Most of the problems were related to maintenance of erosion and sediment controls, “all of which have been remediated with no additional corrective actions required,” Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox wrote in an email Thursday.

“In cooperation with the WVDEP, we have enhanced the level of environmental controls that were originally approved, and the measures in place today are substantially better than those initially installed,” the email stated.

