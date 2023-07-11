The legal roller coaster that is the Mountain Valley Pipeline took another sharp turn this week.

In decisions late Monday and early Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued two stays that essentially stop all construction of the highly disputed project, which has proceeded piecemeal over the past five years through repeated court battles.

A three-judge panel of the court gave no explanation in a two-sentence order that idles work crews just as they were returning to Southwest Virginia for what was expected to be the final phase of construction.

Long delayed by legal battles with environmental groups, Mountain Valley was seemingly bailed out last month by a federal law that fast-tracks completion of the 303-mile pipeline.

A key question, yet to be decided by Fourth Circuit, is whether Congress violated the separation of powers outlined in the Constitution by overstepping its authority. The stays will remain in effect until that decision is reached.

To pipeline opponents, a court-ordered delay was seen as necessary to prevent future harm from building a massive pipeline across steep mountainsides and through pristine streams and wetlands.

“Congress’s unprecedented end run around the courts attempted to forgo proper checks and balances and declare the sinking ship that is the MVP a winner,” Ben Jealous, executive director of the Sierra Club, said in a statement.

Mountain Valley took the opposite view, saying it was the Fourth Circuit that exceeded its authority.

“The Court’s decision defies the will and clear intent of a bipartisan Congress and this Administration in passing legislation to expedite completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, which was deemed to be in the national interest,” read a statement from Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead partner in joint venture building the pipeline.

A provision in the Fiscal Responsibility Act — enacted primarily to avert a catastrophic government default by raising the debt ceiling — ordered federal agencies to grant all remaining permits to Mountain Valley and removed the Fourth Circuit’s jurisdiction to hear any challenges of those approvals.

Last month, attorneys for Mountain Valley cited the law in asking the Fourth Circuit to dismiss two lawsuits that threatened to once again delay construction of pipeline.

A coalition of environmental groups that had challenged the permits countered that because the law was unconstitutional, the Fourth Circuit should not relinquish its jurisdiction.

Although the court has yet to rule on that issue — and did not address the separation of powers issue in delaying construction this week — lawyers said the stays suggest what the future ruling might be.

Under federal law, one of the standards for review in granting a stay requires that the moving party show that it is likely to prevail on the merits of its lawsuit. Other factors are whether the party will be irreparably harmed absent a stay, whether a stay would substantially harm other parties, and whether one is in the public interest.

The Fourth Circuit would have been unlikely to grant a stay, the reasoning goes, unless it had already decided to retain jurisdiction — in spite of what the Fiscal Responsibility Act requires.

In its statement Tuesday, Equitrans said the latest delay threatens its ability to complete construction by the end of this year. “We are evaluating all legal options, which include filing an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the company said.

Any challenge of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, such as the one raised by environmental groups, should be made to a federal appeals court in Washington D.C. as required by the law, Mountain Valley had argued.

However, the Fourth Circuit’s decision to grant the first stay on Monday came before Mountain Valley had filed a legal brief outlining its arguments.

The stays were issued by Judges Roger Gregory, Stephanie Thacker and James Wynn — the same trio that has set aside nearly a dozen permits issued for the pipeline over the past five years.

Currently before the court are two claims filed by a coalition of organizations that include the Wilderness Society and Appalachian Voices.

The Wilderness Society is contesting a U.S. Forest Service permit allowing the pipeline to pass through 3.5 miles of the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties. At issue is whether the permit adequately regulates erosion from construction sites that will damage soil and water quality. A stay in that case, which only covers work in the national forest, was issued Monday.

A second case, filed by Appalachian Voices and about a dozen other organizations, disputes a finding by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Earlier this year, the service said in a biological opinion that clearing trees and digging trenches for the pipeline was not likely to jeopardize protected species of fish and bats with habitats along its route.

The stay in that case, which came Tuesday morning, is far more sweeping.

Twice before, biological opinions from the Fish and Wildlife Service have been found lacking by the Fourth Circuit and remanded for additional study. Both times, work was stopped along the entire pipeline until a new biological opinion was issued.

In a letter sent Tuesday to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Mountain Valley said it “will refrain from new forward-construction activities while resolving the legal challenges.”

Several projects that were in progress at the time the stays were issued, including crossings of four streams and wetlands and the installation of pipe, will be completed by Thursday, the letter stated.

Work began in the winter of 2018 on a buried pipeline that starts in northern West Virginia and passes through the New River and Roanoke valleys to connect with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line. Since then, Mountain Valley has been cited more than 400 times with violating state erosion and sedimentation control regulations.

Mountain Valley has argued that the $6.6 billion project needs to be completed so needed natural gas can be distributed to markets along the East Coast.

In an analysis published Tuesday — entitled “Another Day, Another Stay” — Height Capital Markets, an investment banking firm that has closely followed Mountain Valley, said that the company’s legal options may take time.

A motion to reconsider, or an appeal to the Supreme Court, “are typically slow ranging from weeks to more than a year,” Height wrote.

“The company has indicated that 4-5 months of construction work remain,” it said, “and operations would need to resume around mid-July for a chance at completion before the end of the 2023 construction season.”