Mountain Valley Pipeline could benefit from agreement secured by W.Va. Sen. Joe Manchin

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has reached an agreement with Democratic leaders that could ease the regulatory and legal logjams that have long plagued the Mountain Valley Pipeline, according to an investment banking firm that has closely followed the project.

As part of a concession won during negotiations over the federal climate and tax bill, Manchin struck a deal with Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden.

The agreement would ensure that federal agencies "take all necessary actions to permit the construction and operation" of Mountain Valley, which begins in Manchin's home state and has been championed by the senator, a summary released Tuesday by his office states.

Any future legal challenges would be decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia — not the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which in recent years has repeatedly struck down permits for the pipeline on environmental grounds.

"We see the primary challenge to MVP as the courts rather than federal permitting authorities, which have been generally in support of the project," Height Capital Markets, an investment banking firm, said in a written commentary Tuesday.

"As such we believe it would be difficult to accelerate the permit revisions, which are already underway," Height said. "However, moving any future legal challenges to the D.C. Circuit could reduce the risk of additional delays from the 4th Circuit, which many view as hostile."

Developers of Mountain Valley, which passes through Southwest Virginia on its 303-mile path from northern West Virginia to connect with another pipeline near the North Carolina line, had originally planned to complete the $6.6 billion project by the end of 2018.

But the 4th Circuit has repeatedly struck down permits issued by the federal government, including approvals for the 42-inch diameter buried pipe to cross streams and pass through the Jefferson National Forest.

This story will be updated.