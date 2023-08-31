The Virginia State Police is asking the public for information concerning the destruction of construction equipment early Thursday morning at a Mountain Valley Pipeline project site in Boones Mill.

Two pieces of heavy machinery used to excavate at the site near the 800 block of Leaning Oak Road in Boones Mill were set ablaze around 5 a.m. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the fires, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

“At the scene, investigators recovered evidence consistent with homemade incendiary devices, which will be examined forensically by the FBI Laboratory,” the new release said.

A hazmat team also responded to the scene to mitigate environmental damage caused by the burnt vehicles and the proximity of a nearby stream.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.