Mountain Valley Pipeline faces another legal battle

Another round of litigation against the Mountain Valley Pipeline is revving up, this time over last week's vote by the State Water Control Board allowing the infrastructure to cross streams and wetlands.

The Sierra Club and eight other environmental and community groups filed a petition late Wednesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asking the court to review the board's decision.

Legal grounds were not included in the two-page document; those will be spelled out in future filings.

But pipeline opponents have long criticized the board and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, who they say failed to stop construction of the natural gas pipeline from harming natural resources — first in 2017, and more recently with a second permit.

“MVP’s dirty, dangerous pipeline project has already impacted both air and water quality along the route, leading to major environmental degradation, as well as public health concerns for communities," Caroline Hansley, a senior organizer for the Sierra Club, said in a statement.

Opponents say Mountain Valley should not be allowed to continue its past track record of nearly 400 violations of erosion and sediment control regulations in Southwest Virginia.

Mountain Valley contends that the problems, largely caused by heavy precipitation in 2018, have been corrected.

"We believe the Court’s review of the work completed by the VA DEQ during the past year will find that the agency met or exceeded all legal and regulatory requirements, and that the agency’s action will be upheld," company spokeswoman Natalie Cox wrote in an email.

Joining the Sierra Club in the latest challenge are: Appalachian Voices, the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Preserve Bent Mountain, Preserve Craig County, Preserve Franklin County, Preserve Giles County and Wild Virginia.

The Fourth Circuit has been a frequent pipeline battleground, with both Mountain Valley and the government agencies that regulate it often suffering setbacks.

So far, however, there has not been a fatal blow to the $6.2 billion project. Five energy companies building the pipeline say it's needed to provide 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to markets along the East Coast.

Three-judge panels of the appellate court have twice set aside a blanket permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which would have allowed the pipeline to cross nearly 1,000 water bodies along its 303-mile route through West Virginia and Virginia.

After the second defeat, Mountain Valley decided to seek a different type of permit that required a more detailed study of each crossing. Approval from the two states is needed before the Army Corps can issue a permit for the remaining crossings. West Virginia has until Dec. 31 to act.

The water board's 3-2 vote Dec. 14 applied to about 150 streams and wetlands in the six Virginia counties through which the buried pipeline passes: Giles, Craig, Montgomery, Roanoke, Franklin and Pittsylvania.

Getting from one side of a stream to the other has not been Mountain Valley's only legal challenge.

In 2018, not long after work began on the long-delayed project, the Fourth Circuit invalidated a permit for the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest. The court found the Forest Service was too accepting of the company's assurances that erosion in the forest would not be a major problem.

The following year, the same court issued a stay of an opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which determined that running a 42-inch diameter pipe along steep slopes and through pristine water bodies would not jeopardize endangered species.

Both agencies have since re-issued permits, only to be sued again by the coalition of environmental groups. The Fourth Circuit heard oral arguments Oct. 29. Decisions are expected in the coming days or weeks.

